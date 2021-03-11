Envistacom a Prime for $2B CIO-SP3 IT Solutions and Services Contract

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envistacom, LLC, a leading technology company which delivers advanced communications, cyber and other related solutions and services to customers in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities, today announced the award of a two-year, $2 billion Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3) Small Business Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

The CIO-SP3 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract supports the National Institute of Health (NIH), the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and other federal agencies. As part of the contract, Envistacom will provide IT and other telecom services and solutions specific to health, health science, and biomedical-related areas.

“Envistacom is proud to partner with the NIH, DHHS, and other federal agencies to meet their CIO-SP3 IT solutions needs,” said Alan Carson, President, Envistacom. “With our extensive mission-critical expertise, we are dedicated to providing value, quality and improved outcomes of IT services within the health-related areas of the government.”

The tasks under this contract include a wide array of IT responsibilities including, but not limited to, supporting the CIOs, research and analysis, integration of infrastructure, systems maintenance of digital imaging equipment, critical infrastructure protection, enterprise resource planning, and software development. Medical systems are increasingly integrated within a broader IT architecture, requiring a systems approach to their implementation and a sound infrastructure for their operation.

About Envistacom LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians, and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman-Owned Small Business (DWOSB). For more information on solutions or contract vehicles, please visit www.envistacom.com, and follow @Envistacom on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.