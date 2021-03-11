Fast Simon Expands Partnership With BigCommerce to Supercharge Growth for Over 60,000 Merchants.

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InstantSearch+ by Fast Simon, a leader in shopping optimization for merchants, today announced it has expanded its partnership with BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. With the new agreement, InstantSearch+ is a Preferred Technology Partner, providing BigCommerce customers with InstantSearch+ AI-powered merchandising, search, and personalization, fueled by data on shopper behavior, store inventory, and visual signals.

Fast Simon’s shopping optimization suite supports BigCommerce merchants, including B2B, B2C, and headless commerce, increasing conversion rates and average order value (AOV) by automatically matching shoppers’ purchasing intent with merchandising priorities. According to a current InstantSearch+ merchant, adopting the powerful search platform led it to experience growth of up to 40% year over year.

“The fiercely competitive nature of the retail industry combined with today’s COVID-induced challenges requires merchants to delight shoppers while maximizing value to merchants,” said Zohar Gilad, co-founder and CEO at Fast Simon’s InstantSearch+. “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with BigCommerce and provide its thousands of merchants with a platform to optimize the entire shopping experience and accelerate their growth.”

Fast Simon’s InstantSearch+ is revolutionizing AI retail by integrating shopper behavioral signals, store signals, and visual signals to automatically deliver search, merchandising, and personalization. The combination of multiple signals with collaborative AI engines results in an improved experience for shoppers and much higher conversion and AOV for merchants.

“Our partnership with Fast Simon further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “Fast Simon shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. BigCommerce customers can integrate InstantSearch+ through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

About Fast Simon’s InstantSearch+

Fast Simon is the leader in shopping optimization for merchants. Its state-of-the-art platform, InstantSearch+, is revolutionizing retail data by integrating shopper behavioral signals, store signals, and visual signals, for the first time ever. The results fuel strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences, incorporating the art, science, and data needed to increase conversions and AOV. InstantSearch+ powers fast-growing leading brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life, Motherhood Maternity, and thousands of others. InstantSearch+ is integrated into all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

For more information, please visit https://www.instantsearchplus.com/.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

