Proscia and Ibex Medical Analytics Partner to Improve Prostate Cancer Diagnosis with AI-powered Workflows

PHILADELPHIA & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proscia®, a leading provider of digital and computational pathology solutions, and Ibex Medical Analytics, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics, have entered into a strategic partnership to support pathologists in detecting prostate cancer, the second leading cause of cancer death among men in the United States. Through the collaboration, the partners will advance the use of computationally-enabled workflows leveraging AI, which drive accuracy, efficiency, and quality gains in routine pathology diagnosis.

The standard of care for diagnosing cancer is the pathologist’s assessment of tissue biopsies using the microscope. Diagnosing prostate cancer from a tissue biopsy is challenging given that it requires the pathologist to review a large number of samples to find tumor foci that are often subtle, minute, and dependent on a qualitative grading system to assess disease severity. This review process can lead to an increased utilization of pathologists, missed diagnoses, reliance on ancillary tests, and reduced confidence in treatment decisions.

Proscia and Ibex have joined forces to deliver a unified software solution that powers AI-enabled workflows for prostate cancer diagnosis, helping laboratories to drive meaningful productivity and quality gains. The joint product integration will bring together Ibex’s Galen™ Prostate solution with Proscia’s Concentriq® image and data management platform, introducing AI-powered triaging, cancer detection, and grading of prostate core needle biopsies into routine workflows. Galen Prostate is already deployed in laboratories worldwide and supports pathologists with real-time quality control by alerting on misdiagnosed and mis-graded cancers.

“As prostate cancer impacts millions of patients each year, and as pathologists face ever-increasing challenges, it is paramount that we empower laboratories with clinical-grade AI solutions that provide accurate, timely diagnosis and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Joseph Mossel, CEO and Co-founder of Ibex Medical Analytics. “We are excited to partner with Proscia to accelerate development and rollout of end-to-end digital pathology solutions that utilize the full potential of our AI technology.”

Proscia’s Concentriq is used by top reference laboratories and health systems for routine image viewing, management, and analysis and serves as a launchpad for computational applications. The deeply integrated solution will make Galen Prostate available to users of Concentriq, starting with select customers in the United States and Europe. As Concentriq also works with leading scanners and laboratory information systems (LIS), offering seamless integrations with Philips, Leica, 3DHISTECH, and Hamamatsu, it will incorporate AI insights delivered by Galen Prostate into laboratories’ connected digital ecosystems.

“Computational pathology is poised to make the biggest impact on the field since the introduction of the microscope over a century ago,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “Our partnership with Ibex helps laboratories to capitalize on this promise by seamlessly deploying a solution backed by great science and proven customer success into workflows at scale.”

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company that is changing the way the world practices pathology to transform cancer research and diagnosis. With the company’s Concentriq digital pathology platform and pipeline of AI-powered applications, laboratories are leveraging new kinds of data to accelerate discoveries and improve patient outcomes. Proscia’s team of technologists, scientists, and pathologists is bringing a fresh approach to an outdated industry, helping the world to keep pace with the increasing demand for pathology services and fulfill the promise of precision diagnostics. For more information, visit proscia.com.

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex uses AI to develop clinical-grade solutions that help pathologists detect and grade cancer in biopsies. The Galen™ Breast and Galen™ Prostate are the first-ever AI-powered cancer diagnostics solutions in routine clinical use in pathology and deployed worldwide, empowering pathologists to improve diagnostic accuracy, integrate comprehensive quality control and enable more efficient workflows. Ibex's solutions are built on deep learning algorithms trained by a team of pathologists, data scientists and software engineers. For more information go to www.ibex-ai.com.