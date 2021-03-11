Monroe Capital Supports Aurora Capital Partners’ Investment in Premier Roofing

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the investment in Premier Roofing (“Premier”) by private equity sponsor Aurora Capital Partners.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Premier is one of the largest roofing service providers and vendor managed networks in the U.S. The company re-roofs properties primarily damaged by hail or wind and serves as the homeowner's end-to-end service guide throughout the insurance and construction process. Focused on serving geographies with strong and recurring storm activity, Premier is also one of the fastest growing roofing companies in the country, with six branches across Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, Minnesota, and plans to open in St. Louis and Oklahoma City in 2021.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2020 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year; and Global M&A Network as the 2020 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.