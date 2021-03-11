Powder to the People! MCR Conquers the Beast of the East, Acquiring the Killington Mountain Lodge

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There’s snow place like Killington Mountain Lodge! MCR — the country’s fourth-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired the 102-room winter wonderland located next to the largest skiing and snowboarding area in the eastern United States.

MCR is operating the Killington Mountain Lodge as a Hilton Tapestry affiliate. The hotel will have a grand re-opening as a Tapestry in November 2021. (Fair warning to The Pickle Barrel and Wobbly Barn: A sizzling new nightlife destination cometh to the 802.)

In the meantime, book your room and grab your poles because Killington Mountain Lodge is open and ski season is in full swish. Nestled in the Green Mountains of the Appalachian Trail, the property is a mere mile from the Killington Ski Resort and minutes from Pico Mountain. Enjoy a free continental breakfast (top it with the house condiment: maple syrup) before heading for the hills. Spend the day speeding down nearly 150 open trails. They don’t call it the Beast of the East for nothing!

After a bluebird day on the slopes, treat your aching muscles to a dip in the hotel’s hot tub — the biggest in Vermont. The water is heated to 96 degrees or higher daily and there’s plenty of room: The hotspot fits 20 people comfortably.

Not into skiing or soaking? Relax near a roaring fire and read poems by onetime Green Mountain State laureate Robert Frost while sipping a strong cocktail. Or just chug maple syrup from the bottle — it makes everything better!

The Killington Mountain Lodge sits on the sixth hole of the par 72 championship Killington Mountain Golf Course (otherwise known as 2617 Killington Road) and features:

102 pet-friendly rooms and suites, all with mini-fridges and many with private balconies

A free daily continental breakfast

Expansive common areas with two stone fireplaces and a pool table

An enormous outdoor hot tub and fire pit

Free fast Wi-Fi

A 24-hour fitness center with a heated indoor pool and whirlpool

A locker room to store ski gear

Free parking

3,400 square feet of meeting and event space accommodating up to 200 people

Reserve rooms by phone at (802) 422-4302 or online at killingtonmountainlodge.com.

About MCR

MCR is the fourth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $3.0 billion portfolio of 99 premium-branded hotels containing 13,000 guestrooms across 30 states and 75 cities. Founded in 2006, the firm has offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia. MCR has 3,600 team members across the country and operates hotels under 12 Marriott and Hilton brands. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer. For the TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) and the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award. MCR was also named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020. For more information, please visit mcrhotels.com.