Tangoe Expands Payment Processing Across Portfolio of Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tangoe announces the release of Bill Pay+ as the company’s new enterprise-focused bill pay option. It includes StopFraud™ service-based security. The broadened solution also allows access to a dedicated treasury portal and now processes all spend categories.

Bill Pay+, powered by Vendorin, an electronic payment enablement and solutions provider, is a gateway solution that provides Tangoe customers with a complete payment lifecycle solution. It enables customers to conduct and execute financial transactions for any electronic payment method, validates the supplier-provided information and multiple payment types from a single file transmission.

“In addition to PCI compliance, one of the many enhancements built into the new Bill Pay+ solution is StopFraud,” said Bryan Seidensticker, Tangoe Vice President, Services. “StopFraud provides both payor and payee with industry-leading assurance that the funds approved for payment are actually delivered in the payee's preferred electronic format on-time and without interception.”

Bryan continues, “Bill Pay+ strengthened by the Vendorin portal, provides access to real-time payment transactional data. Customers can now see the progression of their payments processing at the most granular level.”

Bill Pay+ is a high-performance, flexible and stable system that integrates seamlessly with existing processes. It offers efficiencies to close the loop on invoice processing - saving time, eliminating late fees and preventing service disruptions. Manual processes are replaced with automation for optimized workflows.

Click for a demo or to learn more about Bill Pay+.

About Vendorin

Vendorin is the integrated true payment network for the enterprise. Since 2007, Vendorin has been providing electronic payment enablement, acceptance, consolidation, and payment solutions.

To learn more, please visit www.vendorin.com.

About Tangoe

Work smarter, save money and be confident in your decisions.

Tangoe simplifies, manages and optimizes the technology expenses and programs for the world’s largest organizations, and nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies, with industry-leading technology and services so they can focus on what they do best.

Our technology, product and service delivery experts, fueled by an innovative automation framework, deliver comprehensive expense management and advanced auditing for telecom, seamless MMS program management for mobile, and expert expense management and advanced usage and optimization for cloud.

We have over 20 years of experience, industry-leading products and services, and cutting-edge technology empowering you to focus on increasing efficiencies, cutting costs, and finding new ways to increase revenue. We help our customers control IT spend, reduce costs, gain visibility, maximize ROI, manage inventories and devices, and optimize cloud.

Connect with Tangoe to learn more. Visit at www.tangoe.com, or Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Pinterest.