American European Insurance Group Selects Majesco P&C Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer® to Modernize and Accelerate Business Transformation

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation announced that American European Insurance Group, a regional property and casualty insurer, has selected Majesco P&C Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer® to replace their legacy solutions and to modernize their business operations to support their growth strategy. Implementation will support all lines of business they offer.

American European Insurance Group products are only offered through independent agents who are part of the American independent insurance agency system. They offer a broad product line and risk appetite in personal and commercial lines that specialize in numerous market segments such as habitational (apartments, condos and 1-4 family dwellings), commercial office buildings, mixed-use occupancy building, artisan contractors, retail stores, pharmacies, funeral homes and many other segments.

“ We’re committed to modernizing and accelerating our business transformation to bring innovative products and services to our agents and customers that meet their changing risk and customer experience demands,” said Nachum Stein, CEO. “ This was a rapid process because Majesco’s next-generation P&C Core Suite provides the platform and capabilities and the experience in implementation, but also in speed to market for enhanced or new products. This powerful combination will advance American European Insurance Group’s strategy to grow our market and leadership footprint in the industry.”

Majesco P&C Core Suite on Majesco CloudInsurer® brings advanced and innovative capabilities that will help support all of American European Insurance Group’s lines of business. This strategic investment will further speed to value, accelerate their transformation strategy and position them for future growth and flexibility.

“ We are thrilled to partner with American European Insurance Group and help them accelerate their business transformation journey with our modern, innovative core suite,” commented Prateek Kumar, EVP at Majesco. “ Majesco ‘s next-generation P&C Core Suite offers innovative capabilities, out-of-the-box content, a robust ecosystem of pre-integrated partners and flexible configuration that directly aligns with American European Insurance Group’s vision of creating a new business operation geared toward the needs of a rapidly changing commercial market and digital-savvy customer.”

