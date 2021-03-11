DentalPlans.com Discusses Using Telehealth for Dental Emergencies

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One year after COVID-19 was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), there continues to be a shift in how fundamental needs, such as healthcare, are met. While telehealth, a socially distant way to see a medical professional, grew by 57% in 2020, many Americans may not be aware of the ways an online general practitioner can assist temporarily during an urgent dental matter.

DentalPlans.com, a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S. and part of the Henry Schein One portfolio of solutions, is committed to helping Americans understand the dangers of delaying dental treatments, especially dental emergencies, even for a short time – such as when the dentist office is closed.

Quick treatment for an oral infection is critical for the best outcome, but severe toothaches or gum abscesses can occur late at night, on weekends, or over a holiday when a dentist may not be easily reached. Prior to COVID-19, people might have gone to an urgent care clinic or emergency room to see a general doctor until they could see a dentist. Now, a telehealth consultation may be the best (and safest) way to quickly access general medical care until you can see the dentist in person, so that dental care is not delayed.

During a virtual consultation, a doctor can review symptoms and discuss treatment options that can help control symptoms and/or infection until you get to the dentist. It’s important to remember that antibiotics can clear an oral infection but can’t address the cause of the infection. So, while an online general practitioner can help a bad situation from getting worse, they can’t fix it entirely. The dentist must still be seen as soon as possible.

“Telehealth can often remove obstacles, such as a closed office or being away from home, that could otherwise keep you from getting the care you need, and deserve, in a timely manner,” said Jenn Stoll, Chief Commercial Officer at DentalPlans.com. “This technology can help close the gap between when you experience an issue, and when you can get to the dentist, which is important to our overall health.”

COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of telehealth services, and is expected to remain popular beyond the pandemic. Telehealth services can usually be accessed on a direct pay basis where the patient pays a pre-set fee at the time of care. Insurance is often accepted, but uninsured people can use telehealth too. The typical cost is $50-$80 per visit.

Consumers can also opt to join a health discount plan to access general telehealth services at deeply reduced rates. DentalPlans.com offers both standalone telehealth plans and dental savings plans that include telehealth. Plan members can get access to free, unlimited virtual consultations with licensed physicians 24/7. To find out more about telehealth plans, visit DentalPlans.com.

About DentalPlans.com

DentalPlans.com, founded in 1999, is a leading online marketplace for dental savings plans in the U.S., helping more than a million people to affordably access quality healthcare services. Our mission is to empower consumers with the tools, information, and services that they need to live happier, healthier lives.

About Henry Schein One

Henry Schein One, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. established in partnership with Internet Brands in 2018, is a software company providing integrated software and services to the dental industry. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company offers market-leading solutions for dental practices, including Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend, Dentrix Enterprise, Easy Dental, TechCentral, Demandforce, Sesame Communications, Lighthouse360, Officite, and DentalPlans.com as well as international companies, including Software of Excellence, Logiciel Julie, InfoMed, Axium, Power Practice and LabNet, among others. For more information, visit www.henryscheinone.com.