The City of Indianapolis Transforms Citizen Services and Streamlines Government Operations with GTY Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today a strategic relationship with Indianapolis and Marion County, IN, that spans three GTY subsidiaries, CityBase, eCivis and OpenCounter, to support digital transformation and modernization efforts in the city-county.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, has worked with Indianapolis and Marion County to make government services more accessible since 2016. By creating Indianapolis’s “digital city hall,” Indy.gov, CityBase has helped the city to improve communication between government and constituents, allow residents to easily locate information and complete tasks, and establish a unified experience across every agency and department. By consolidating technology on CityBase’s cloud-based infrastructure, the city was also able to cut costs and reduce its reliance on hosted, on-premises solutions.

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, provides Indianapolis with grants management services to drive efficiency and improve the impact of grant funded services and programs for communities. The cloud-based service empowers employees to automate processes and operate remotely during COVID-19, allowing for improvements in the delivery of services and the reduction in administrative burden that will benefit grants operations in the future.

OpenCounter, a leading provider of public sector permitting technology, has worked with Indianapolis to streamline and optimize the business planning process since 2014. The online ZoningCheck™ tool makes it easier for applicants to navigate and understand the zoning and planning processes on their own, while the Business Portal helps applicants understand which permits they’ll need, which incentives they have access to, and how much it will all cost.

“Today, Indianapolis residents can pay their bills, schedule appointments, and interact with most businesses from a mobile device. It’s critical that government services are just as readily available,” said Elliott Patrick, Chief Information Officer for the City of Indianapolis. “Over, time we’ve built on our strong relationship with GTY Technology to meet the evolving needs of our community. CityBase, eCivis and OpenCounter have been great partners, working in concert with us to identify and implement solutions that transform the way we deliver government services. We look forward to continuing to grow together in the future.”

“Indianapolis is an incredibly forward-thinking city, with a proven track record of using technology to make government operations run more efficiently,” said Mike Duffy, CEO and founder of CityBase. “Their vision of making government services available immediately from anywhere, to anyone, has helped shape our own vision.”

“The ongoing global health crisis has challenged government at every level to meet a new standard of digital service, while also allowing employees to transition to remote work,” said TJ Parass, CEO and President of GTY Technology. “The combined implementation of CityBase, eCivis and OpenCounter solutions within one city is a strong demonstration of the way each of the SaaS based solutions within the GTY family can work in concert to dramatically improve the efficiency and operations of local governments.”

For more information about GTY Technology, the GTY family of companies, or investment opportunities, visit www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter builds permitting and licensing software to streamline interactions between applicants and staff; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other public health crises, on our operations, our customers and the economy; (2) the risk that the ongoing integration of the businesses acquired in our business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) our failure to generate sufficient cash flow from our business to make payments on our debt; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.