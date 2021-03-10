Los Alamos National Laboratories Selects Titan Technologies to Support Classified Research with New Data Analysis Solution

LOS ALAMOS, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triad National Security, which operates Los Alamos National Laboratories (LANL), announced that it has selected a new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solution from Titan Technologies to support LANL’s classified research goals.

Titan Technologies’ Core Data Platform (CDP) uses artificial intelligence to sort unstructured and semi-structured content (including large volumes of analog media) into a secure digital repository that delivers precisely focused search results through a single integrated interface. By extracting semantic knowledge, relationships, and key entities from large pools of data, CDP significantly improves the speed and accuracy of searches within archival research material.

LANL tested CDP in a rigorous pilot project before moving forward with their deployment. “We use Titan Technologies’ CDP to process complex research tasks,” said Rizwan Ali, Director of the National Security Research Center at LANL.

The CDP tool is the latest innovation from Titan Technologies, which has built a reputation for delivering advanced, multidimensional solutions in data analytics, systems modernization, and cloud services. Titan Technologies’ CDP provides LANL with benefits including:

Expanded base of searchable documents – CDP makes more resources available to search by using an AI-based optical character recognition (OCR) technology to automatically extract text and metadata from a variety of source systems, such as digitized images. CDP then uses AI and ML processes to apply Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to content. For instance, CDP will know if the word "plant" refers to gardening, a warehouse, or idea implantation.





Detection of hidden meaning within the data – CDP's NLP and NLU technology draws connections between seemingly disparate ideas. For example, one document may point out that J. Robert Oppenheimer had a brother, while another document outlines Frank Oppenheimer's accomplishments. CDP will reveal the hidden relevance of those documents for the end user.





Faster time to discovery – CDP makes searching and finding relevant documents quick and efficient. The solution uses ML to automatically and accurately populate metadata fields, which would take a human more than 400 years to perform manually.





Easier user experience – A unified gateway with a user-friendly interface provides a single point of access for end users to run an integrated precision search and recall from a variety of different source systems.





A unified gateway with a user-friendly interface provides a single point of access for end users to run an integrated precision search and recall from a variety of different source systems. Fully secure access – Appropriate security protocols control visibility both to the metadata against which searches are conducted and to the actual documents in the source systems.

“We’re pleased that LANL has chosen Titan Technologies to provide sophisticated artificial intelligence technology for its classified research needs,” said David Ramirez, Chief Operating Officer of Titan Technologies. “We look forward to continuing to deploy our CDP in similar programs for a wide range of government organizations, as well as for companies in industries such as legal, healthcare IT, and others.”

About Los Alamos National Laboratory and Triad National Security

Los Alamos National Laboratory, a multidisciplinary research institution engaged in strategic science on behalf of national security, is managed by Triad National Security, a public service oriented, national security science organization equally owned by its three founding members: Battelle Memorial Institute (Battelle), the Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), and the Regents of the University of California (UC) for the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.

Los Alamos enhances national security by ensuring the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, developing technologies to reduce threats from weapons of mass destruction, and solving problems related to energy, environment, infrastructure, health, and global security concerns. For more information, go to www.lanl.gov.

About Titan Technologies

Titan Technologies, which includes its wholly owned subsidiaries TelaForce, LLC and Titan Facilities, Inc., designs, integrates, and manages innovative solutions and software applications. Titan Technologies provides advanced information technology solutions and services in the areas of digital business transformation, customer care, security and communications infrastructure, and infrastructure modernization and management. Titan Technologies is headquartered in Destin, Florida with offices in Reston, Virginia; Derwood, Maryland; Honolulu, Hawaii; Galveston and Houston, Texas. For more information, go to https://titantechnologies.com/.