Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center on Track for Grand Opening Early Summer 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, an enterprise of the City of Colorado Springs, announced that the new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is on track to open early this summer following three years of construction at 14,115 feet. The grand opening date will be shared later this month.

The new 38,000-square-foot building replaces the 1960’s-era Summit House as the most sustainable high-altitude structure in the country, if not the world. A new elevated pathway and overlook will help protect the #PikesPeakSummit fragile tundra, fresh menu options will be offered, and interactive displays will bring the history, significance, and geology of the mountain to life.

In preparation of the grand opening, 14 storylines inspired by America’s most accessible fourteener are available with downloadable visual assets at: ColoradoSprings.gov/PikesPeakPressKit.

Enhanced experience

No matter how guests get to the top – rail, car, foot, bike, bus – the reinvigorated summit experience enables visitors to learn more about the past, present and future of #AmericasMountain.

Striking architecture, natural design

Balancing a dynamic building with a clear destination for visitors, a minimalist structure respects #PikesPeak and majestic views.

Building North America’s highest project #PikesPeakSummit

Logistics and safety took on new meaning. Material delivery and getting crews to work were only a few of the extraordinary challenges to overcome on this once-in-a-generation project.

Sustainability in action

A top priority is caring for the #PikesPeakSummit environment. Various building design features preserve the natural state of the mountain while accommodating an ever-increasing number of visitors.

Visitation drives need for new visitor center

Visitation to Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain is rising. Despite the pandemic, the #PikesPeak highway welcomed 527,418 visitors in 2020.

Foodies delight! 14,115 feet never tasted so good

A visit to the #PikesPeakSummit would not be complete without a world-famous Pikes Peak donut, made fresh daily. The same high-altitude recipe has been used since 1916.

Hit the open road for 19 miles of new adventure #AmericasMountain

Along the 19-mile Pikes Peak Highway, there are new product and food offerings at the recently remodeled Crystal Reservoir Gift Shop and Historic Glen Cove Inn.

Accessibility – a high-altitude experience for everyone

The new facility and network of exterior walkways are fully accessible to people of all ages and abilities. Designed with gradual elevation changes and resting areas, walkways seamlessly accommodate accessibility and help mitigate high-altitude fatigue.

Brand new tracks, brand new ride

The Broadmoor Manitou & Pikes Peak Railway, a Colorado top attraction, reopens in May. Originally built in 1891, the 9-mile #pikespeakrailway to the summit of Pikes Peak is the highest-altitude railway in America, and world's highest cog train. Since March 2019, it has been undergoing a $100 million renovation of tracks, railcars and depot.

Tourism recovery

Reopening the Summit Visitor Center and Cog Railway will have a large impact on tourism recovery for the Pikes Peak region in 2021. People still feel safest outdoors, so exploring #PikesPeak is a major draw.

Balancing conservation and tourism

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, part of Pike National Forest since 1909, was listed as a National Historic Landmark (NHL) July 4, 1961. One of only 25 NHL’s in Colorado, conservation of this national treasure and the watershed it provides is the highest priority.

Out with the old

Demolition of the 1960s-era Summit House begins mid-March. The decorative plaque honoring Katharine Lee Bates’ poem “America the Beautiful,” inspired by her 1893 journey to the summit, is being relocated to the new eastern overlook.

150 years ago

On July 31, 2021, the City of Colorado Springs celebrates its 150th anniversary, but #PikesPeak has been celebrated long before the City was founded in 1871.

Leave your legacy on the summit

Generous donors have contributed more than $12.5 million to the project, bringing Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain to 80% of its $15 million fundraising goal. GiveToPikesPeak.org.

Media note: For interview requests or more information on these topics, email vanessa.zink@coloradosprings.gov or call 719-491-0363.