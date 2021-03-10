Lamb Weston Announces Arrival of French Fries in Mercosur

EAGLE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lamb Weston is pleased to announce the arrival of Lamb Weston branded french fries in Mercosur. This was made possible through a joint venture with Sociedad Comercial del Plata in Argentina, called Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos S.A.(AMSA). These two globally renowned companies have come together to bring the Lamb Weston brand to Foodservice in the region.

The partnership in Mercosur allows Lamb Weston to offer local products and export specialties from other parts of the world to the nearly 900,000 MT Latin American market. Alimentos Modernos has been producing high quality french fries for over 30 years in Argentina and has a deep understanding of the potato category and customer needs in Mercosur.

The company operates a manufacturing facility in Munro, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with an annual capacity of approximately 70,000 MT of finished goods. Lamb Weston has a vast international presence serving several global quick service restaurants and is one of the largest frozen french fry producers in the world. Independently and through joint ventures Lamb Weston operates 27 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Locally, four Lamb Weston branded traditional straight cut products (see images) began rollout from the AMSA facility on February 8, 2021. Specialty cuts like wedges and CrissCut® will be imported from Europe to fit customers’ needs and appetites. Lamb Weston will focus in the Food service space, Morixe brand in Retail, while Rapipap brand will be sold in both channels.

“We are proud to be at your service in Mercosur producing world-class fries for this exciting marketplace. Our team has worked very hard, in anticipation of our customers and distributor needs,” said Sharon Miller, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Lamb Weston Global Business Unit.

Two new websites have launched to showcase additional information about the products. Learn more, or find a distributor, at https://www.lambweston.com.br and https://www.lambweston.com.ar.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, along with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For more than 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for our customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when we look at a potato, we see possibilities. Learn more about us at www.lambweston.com.br and www.lambweston.com.ar