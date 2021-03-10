Victory Capital Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.6 billion on February 28, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class February 28, 2021 January 31, 2021 Fixed Income $ 36,662 $ 36,814 Solutions 34,201 33,816 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 27,875 25,881 U.S. Small Cap Equity 19,633 18,173 U.S. Large Cap Equity 14,191 13,834 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 14,269 13,919 Other 326 267 Total Long-Term Assets $ 147,157 $ 142,705 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,437 3,485 Total Assets Under Management $ 150,594 $ 146,190 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 115,592 $ 112,362 Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3 30,822 29,820 ETFs 4,180 4,008 Total Assets Under Management $ 150,594 $ 146,190

1Does not reflect assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

