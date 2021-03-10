Victory Capital Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--()--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.6 billion on February 28, 2021.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

By Asset Class

February 28, 2021

 

January 31, 2021

Fixed Income

$

36,662

 

$

36,814

Solutions

 

34,201

 

 

33,816

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

27,875

 

 

25,881

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

19,633

 

 

18,173

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,191

 

 

13,834

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

14,269

 

 

13,919

Other

 

326

 

 

267

Total Long-Term Assets

$

147,157

 

$

142,705

 

Money Market / Short Term Assets

 

3,437

 

 

3,485

Total Assets Under Management

$

150,594

 

$

146,190

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Vehicle

 

 

 

 

 

Mutual Funds2

$

115,592

 

$

112,362

Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3

 

30,822

 

 

29,820

ETFs

 

4,180

 

 

4,008

Total Assets Under Management

$

150,594

 

$

146,190

1Does not reflect assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.

3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Investors:
Matthew Dennis, CFA
Chief of Staff
Director, Investor Relations
216-898-2412
mdennis@vcm.com

Media:
Tricia Ross
310-622-8226
tross@finprofiles.com

