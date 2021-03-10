Victory Capital Reports February 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $150.6 billion on February 28, 2021.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
February 28, 2021
|
|
January 31, 2021
|
Fixed Income
|
$
|
36,662
|
|
$
|
36,814
|
Solutions
|
|
34,201
|
|
|
33,816
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
27,875
|
|
|
25,881
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
19,633
|
|
|
18,173
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
14,191
|
|
|
13,834
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
14,269
|
|
|
13,919
|
Other
|
|
326
|
|
|
267
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
147,157
|
|
$
|
142,705
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,437
|
|
|
3,485
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
150,594
|
|
$
|
146,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
115,592
|
|
$
|
112,362
|
Separate Accounts and Other Vehicles3
|
|
30,822
|
|
|
29,820
|
ETFs
|
|
4,180
|
|
|
4,008
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
150,594
|
|
$
|
146,190
|
1Does not reflect assets associated with the THB Asset Management acquisition, which closed on March 1, 2021. Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts and unified managed accounts.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $150.6 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn