EXPLO & Sarah Lawrence College Partner To Provide College Credit for Innovative Career Exploration Program for High School Students

NORWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exploration Learning (EXPLO) and Sarah Lawrence College have joined forces on a Pre-College & Career summer program that immerses high school students in a highly interactive and engaging curriculum that prepares them for college, career, and life.

In addition the program provides an opportunity to launch the next chapter of their education by earning college credit from Sarah Lawrence College, one of the country’s most prestigious liberal arts colleges.

In this immersive two-week in-person summer program, EXPLO students will collaborate with experts on real world projects and challenges in the fields of artificial intelligence, bioengineering, psychology & neuroscience, medical rotations, law, CSI & forensic science, and engineering and experience living on a college campus. Students will have first hand insight into what a career in these fields may look like, while working collaboratively with leading experts in their fields.

“When thinking about a college partner, Sarah Lawrence came instantly to mind,” says Moira Kelly, EXPLO’s president. “The College is deeply committed to highly engaging and experiential learning. I had a feeling that when I reached out to Cristle Collins Judd (Sarah Lawrence’s president) that she would understand this program’s goals and I’m thrilled the College’s faculty Curriculum Committee recognized our exceptional academic offerings, giving us the opportunity to confer college credit to our students.”

This summer, EXPLO students will build a self-driving car; prepare functional biosynthetic cardiac tissue; investigate a real-life cold case with a renowned forensic expert; design and build an implantable medical device; receive coaching from leading business consultants to address problems plaguing actual businesses – and more. Faculty and advisors are drawn from industry leaders and prominent colleges and universities around the world. Says Kelly, “It’s a two-week program that for many students will be a defining experience helping them decide who and what they will become.”

The program’s design not only follows EXPLO’s approach to helping students take charge of their own learning and to spend time immersed in their interests, its future-oriented design combined with small classes and hands-on experiential learning is similar to the teaching approach at Sarah Lawrence.

Says Judd, “A Sarah Lawrence education is rooted in students working closely with faculty and their peers to explore and examine multi-disciplinary issues and ideas from every angle, connecting a student’s interests and curriculum so that they graduate ready to tackle the problems of, and thrive in, a complex and rapidly evolving world. EXPLO’s hands-on, student-driven, and experiential course design shares these values. Beyond hosting EXPLO on our campus this summer, we are excited to partner on this new program.”

About EXPLO

EXPLO is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1976. Forty-five years ago, the organization pioneered a new kind of high school summer program focused on highly engaging experiential learning. EXPLO has 85,000 alumni in grades 4-12 hailing from 93 countries. Building on its innovative roots, EXPLO now works with schools and non-profit organizations across the world through EXPLO Elevate, helping educators bring curiosity, engagement, and humanity to teaching and learning.

About Sarah Lawrence College

Sarah Lawrence is a prestigious, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Founded in 1926 and consistently ranked among the leading liberal arts colleges in the country, Sarah Lawrence is known for its pioneering approach to education, rich history of impassioned intellectual and civic engagement, and vibrant, successful alumni. In close proximity to the unparalleled offerings of New York City, our historic campus is home to an inclusive, intellectually curious, and diverse community.