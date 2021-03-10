CBS Partners with the OneLegacy Foundation to Raise Awareness for Living Organ Donors

B POSITIVE stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford encourage people to consider becoming a living kidney donor in a new PSA produced by CBS and the OneLegacy Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

B POSITIVE stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford encourage people to consider becoming a living kidney donor in a new PSA produced by CBS and the OneLegacy Foundation. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBS has teamed up with the OneLegacy Foundation for a PSA to air during the broadcast of the CBS original series B POSITIVE, encouraging people to consider becoming living organ donors. Featuring series stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, the PSA will air during National Kidney Month, March 11, 18 and 25, and guide viewers to BeLikeGina.org to listen to stories of real living kidney donors and information provided by kidney and living donation organizations.

BeLikeGina.org was created by the OneLegacy Foundation’s Donate Life Hollywood initative to encourage fans to consider becoming living kidney donors like Ashford’s character in B POSITIVE, Gina Dubrowski, who offers to donate a kidney to an old high school friend, Drew Dunbar (Middleditch). The series follows the rekindled friendship between the two and the emotional and physical journey that precedes the organ transplant.

The site includes videos of altruistic living donors and information on the basics about being a living donor. Also on the site is a form to complete if visitors are interested in becoming living kidney donors and a quiz on kidney health. Donate Life America, the National Kidney Foundation, Explore Living Donation, National Kidney Donation Organization, Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation, Renal Support Network and University Kidney Research Organization all contributed content to BeLikeGina.org.

“We are very grateful to the OneLegacy Foundation for bringing together all of these prestigious organizations to share their expertise and passion to this important topic,” said Marco Pennette, Creator and Executive Producer, B POSITIVE. “I created a show to entertain and make people laugh, but if at the same time we can inspire and have a positive impact on just one life, then we demonstrate the true power of Hollywood’s storytellers.”

“The opportunity for deceased donation is incredibly rare, so the need for life-saving and healing kidney transplants can only be met with living donors. These are people who choose to give a kidney to a friend, family member or even a stranger, just like Gina,” said Tom Mone, CEO of the OneLegacy Foundation. “The OneLegacy Foundation invested in Donate Life Hollywood to build powerful partnerships with the entertainment industry to save lives. The Be Like Gina PSA is a great example of what we can do together.”

B POSITIVE airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT, moving to 9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT beginning April 1) on the CBS Television Network. Executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Marco Pennette and Jim Patterson, the series was inspired by Pennette’s experience as a kidney transplant recipient. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell also star. The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

CHEAT TWEET: #CBS comedy #BPositive partners with #OneLegacyFoundation on PSA to promote living organ donation during #NationalKidneyMonth. Go to BeLikeGina.org for more info and #BeLikeGina