Stats Perform Announces a Corporate Partnership with Women in Sports Tech (WiST) to Create More Opportunities for Women Joining the Sports Tech Industry

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, today announced a corporate partnership with non-profit Women in Sports Tech (WiST) to generate more opportunities for women at all stages of their careers looking to join or progress within the sports tech and innovation space.

Founded in 2018, WiST’s mission is to be the ultimate global community connecting women at all experience levels with the business leaders who want to hire them—from internships to board seats. As an official partner, Stats Perform will support the impact of WiST’s initiatives while also being a member of the WiST NETWORK as a hiring employer.

“Stats Perform is breaking ground on several data-driven innovations in sports. It’s exciting to see such a company commit to helping advance women within our industry,” said WiST Founder/CEO and Chair Emeritus Marilou McFarlane. “Stats Perform shares the goals and values we have at WiST, and we look forward to capitalizing on this partnership to make a meaningful impact on gender diversity in the sports technology industry.”

Stats Perform’s support for WiST stems from a commitment to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) within its workforce and the communities in which it operates. In addition to joining the WiST NETWORK, Stats Perform will support critical WiST initiatives such as the WiST Fellowships program, which provides internship awards for college and grad students. Stats Perform will also contribute to WiST Next Gen, which engages with middle and high school young women on the array of sports tech career opportunities available to encourage continued STEAM studies and sports participation.

“As part of Stats Perform’s commitment to DE&I, we are proud to have partnered with a non-profit organization whose main objective is to ‘change the ratio’ within the Sports Tech industry,” said Stats Perform Chief Product and Marketing Officer Nancy Hensley. “At Stats Perform, we recognize that greater diversity sparks more exciting innovation, and we want to do all we can to have an impact on diversity within our company and industry. We are thrilled with the work Marilou and Women in Sports Tech are doing and look forward to supporting the organization and its mission in the years ahead.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

ABOUT WiST

Women in Sports Tech is a non-profit organization driving growth opportunities for women at all stages of their careers throughout the sports tech industry, from interns to executive leadership roles. WiST’s flagship initiative, the WiST Fellowship program, provides grants for college and graduate school students to pursue summer internships in sports technology businesses and startups. In 2020, WiST awarded 15 Fellows $5,000 grants, nearly quadrupling the number of grants over 2019. Additional WiST programs include original content via the WiST Presents: How I Got Into Sports Tech webinar series, the Sports Tech Leadership Series, and the WiST NETWORK help connect highly qualified candidates with employers in the industry. Corporate support for WiST includes Comcast NBCU, Nike, DICK’s GameChanger, Oracle, Next Ventures, IBM Sports, the NBA, Stats Perform, Spartan Race, Catapult Sports, Panzura, FEVO, HOKA/Deckers, Zoomph and numerous private donors and foundations. WiST has provided an array of diverse panelists for learning experiences at Hashtag Sports, CES, SXSW, the Stanford GSB Sports Innovation Conference, and more. For more information, please visit womeninsportstech.org.