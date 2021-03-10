Alexander Group Announces First Annual Women Revenue Leaders Forum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The excitement is building as Alexander Group, the leading revenue growth consultancy to Global 2000 companies, announces the first annual Women Revenue Leaders Forum, a 3-D virtual conference on April 27-28, 2021. Women revenue leaders has been a community of exponential growth and participation for the firm’s renowned Annual Leadership Series of events and reflective of the increased complexity of the 24x7 customer. This Forum will span across journeys, strategies and lessons of global organizations as told by their female executives. Equal focus will be placed on these women’s varying roles as business leaders, industry experts, philanthropists mentoring future generations, and resilient change agents.

The powerful two-day agenda offers a first-hand view into innovative growth strategies, customer challenges and workforce solutions at CAE Healthcare, Forbes Media, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Microsoft, MilliporeSigma, Otis Elevator, Pegasystems, Salesforce, Twitter, Walmart Connect, Whirlpool and many more companies!

"The 2021 Women Revenue Leaders Forum is designed, attended and delivered by senior practitioners leading forward-thinking revenue, sales & marketing, operations and customer success organizations. This is an incredible opportunity to bring a world-class roster of speakers and cross-industry senior leaders together as they chart their paths forward. Our 2021 Women’s Forum Advisory Committee has been a key to creating a powerful agenda and network of female trailblazers." – Gary Tubridy, Senior Vice President, Alexander Group

Executives can request an invitation through Betty Corrado, Executive Director & Forum Lead - bcorrado@alexandergroup.com. Sponsor companies are encouraged to contact her for a prospectus (only 2 slots remain).

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, the firm combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Scottsdale, and Vero Beach.