ID Technologies Wins Six Major Categories for the CCS-2 QEB 2021A Cycle

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ID Technologies, LLC, a mission-driven IT partner to the US Federal Government, today announced that it has been selected by the US Air Force to provide high quality computing systems and associated technologies under its Client Computing Solutions Quantum Enterprise Buy (CCS-2 QEB) Program for 2021. The company was selected in six major primary product categories by the Air Force IT Commodity Council evaluation team.

Chris Oliver, ID Technologies CEO, said: “We are proud to count the Air Force as one of our longest-standing clients, having supported their mission for over 20 years. Through these latest QEB awards, we will continue to ensure that the Air Force benefits from leading-edge technologies that deliver excellent value and advance mission objectives, together with our strategic OEM partners.”

In each category, ID Technologies is partnered with a leading technology product company. In four of the six categories, the company is partnered with Getac, specialists in rugged laptops, rugged tablets, software, and mobile video solutions. They are partnering together in the following four categories: Rugged Notebooks (RN), Rugged Convertible Tablet (RCT), Rugged Slate Pad (RSP), and Semi-Rugged Slate Pad (SRSP). ID Technologies is partnered with Samsung for the Office Display (OD) category and secure endpoint specialists, ClearCube Technology, for the VDI Zero Client category.

The Quantum Enterprise Buy (QEB) Program is a catalog of systems made available through AFWay, a web-based Air Force system for purchasing IT based on strategic relationships with high quality IT providers. The period of performance on CCS-2 QEB is from February to December 2021.

About ID Technologies

ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering, and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise, and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. ID Technologies calls this approach “Accelerating Simplicity” – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.