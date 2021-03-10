BCS Awarded Facility Management Contract for 25 Site Data Center Portfolio

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing on data centers and portfolio management. BCS solutions include facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance solutions model.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a nationwide search and procurement process, BCS Data Center Operations (BCS) has been selected by a global real estate company to manage its 25 site U.S. and Canadian data center portfolio. BCS was chosen for its critical infrastructure expertise and unique single-source, self-performance solution model.

BCS now performs facility management for the company’s data center and powered shell portfolio, including property administration, tenant relations, financial management and reporting, and asset maintenance and repairs. To fulfill customer service-level agreements, BCS will utilize its people, proven processes and purpose-built technologies through one unified, performance-driven delivery system.

“BCS’s expertise in critical infrastructure and our single-source, self-performance model were key factors in being selected,” said BCS Vice President of Finance Summer Capps. “BCS’s approach to data center facility management allows our customers to best optimize their data center assets, reduce capex exposure and provide a pathway for future efficiencies through one solution provider.”

Most data center owners use multiple vendors and sub-contractors to perform critical operations, maintenance and back-office administration. This approach, while common in the industry, introduces a level of risk and inefficiency that this global real estate company was looking to mitigate.

“BCS was founded to fill a need in the data center industry not being met by large, multinational real estate companies and other critical infrastructure providers,” said BCS CEO Danny Crocker. “Being selected to manage the North American assets for a global leader highlights our ability to provide meaningful operational value and effectiveness to our customer’s bottom line.”

The new BCS customer has an option to use BCS for additional critical infrastructure solutions, including: (1) IT services, (2) Data center physical security, (3) Mobile managed maintenance and repairs through BCS CriticalCareTM and (4) Remote monitoring and incident response, using the BCS Tactical Operations Center and BCS CriticalWorksTM computerized management maintenance system.

Recently BCS was selected to operate a mission-critical facility in New York’s Financial District. BCS currently operates data centers for three of the world’s leading financial service companies. In the fourth quarter of 2020 BCS announced receiving Uptime Institute’s M&O Stamp of Approval, a successful Service Operation Control (SOC) 2 Type II report and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment for the data center campus BCS operates in Phoenix.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorksTM, BCS CriticalCareTM and the BCS Tactical Operations Center to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with more than 6 million total square feet and more than 350 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.