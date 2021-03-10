Williams Racing Announces Partnership with Nexa3D

Nexa3D will 3D print complex, light weighted parts for Williams Racing that can be manufactured in minutes compared to hours with traditional manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nexa3D will 3D print complex, light weighted parts for Williams Racing that can be manufactured in minutes compared to hours with traditional manufacturing. (Photo: Business Wire)

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Racing is pleased to announce a new partnership with Nexa3D, bringing the fastest polymer 3D printing to the world of Formula One.

Beginning this month, Nexa3D’s NXE400 ultrafast photoplastic 3D printer will be available to manufacture functional wind tunnel parts for aero testing purposes. The company’s NexaX software will enable high-performance additive manufacturing processes using modern computation architecture to develop light-weighted parts and accelerate the file-to-part process.

With Nexa3D’s technology, Williams Racing will be able to quickly design and manufacture complex, light weighted parts in minutes, compared to hours with traditional manufacturing, while minimizing material usage and waste. The NXE400 breaks printing speed barriers with its 20X productivity through its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimetre per minute.

Al Peasland, Head of Technical and Innovation Partnerships at Williams Racing said, “We’re extremely excited to announce our partnership with Nexa3D and look forward to enhancing our additive manufacturing capabilities with their innovative high-speed printing technologies. Formula One is a challenging environment, that demands a continuous improvement philosophy in order to remain competitive. Our partnership will enable the team to continue to push boundaries in 3D printing, and present new opportunities for Nexa3D to further advance their revolutionary technology.”

“Our partnership with Williams Racing represents the fusion of top-tier engineering and race car performance,” said Avi Reichental co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Nexa3D. “With its ultrafast production cycles, the NXE400 represents the Formula One of additive manufacturing at scale. Few companies appreciate speed like Williams Racing and they represent the perfect partner for our polymer 3D printing technology.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers that are tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D’s software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

About Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited's core competencies are the design and development of racing cars to compete in the Formula One World Championship. As one of the world's leading Formula One teams, the company has secured 16 FIA Formula One World Championship titles since its foundation in 1977. Nine of these titles have been won in the Constructors' Championship in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. The remaining seven titles were won in the Drivers' Championship with Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.