Relation Insurance Services, Inc. Expands into Arkansas with the Acquisition of McGhee Insurance Northwest Arkansas

The acquisition marks Relation’s first office in Arkansas.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--()--Relation Insurance Services, Inc. (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, announced today it acquired the assets of The McKinney Group, dba McGhee Insurance Northwest Arkansas (“McGhee”), headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

McGhee serves personal and commercial line clients in the Northwest Arkansas area. McGhee, led by Brandi McKinney, will join Relation’s Central Region.

“We are excited to expand our Central Region into Arkansas,” said Russell Brown, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Relation’s Central Region. “We believe the culture at McGhee aligns perfectly with Relation and we have an excellent partner in Brandi McKinney to help drive growth throughout the region.”

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk-management and benefits-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 35 largest agencies in the country by revenue. It has approximately 750 employees across more than 75 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

