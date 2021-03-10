Sunrise Communications Selects NICE to Boost Workforce Agility and Engagement Across Operations in Four Countries

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Sunrise Communications has selected its Workforce Management (WFM) and Employee Engagement Manager (EEM) solutions to centralize planning and boost workforce engagement across operations. NICE's solutions will enable Sunrise to increase ongoing efficiency by providing real-time staffing and skills visibility as well as accurately forecasting future workforce needs, ensuring customer service at the highest level in any business dynamic. This will allow Sunrise to optimally leverage employee competencies across multiple channels while enabling scheduling flexibility, thus improving employee and customer experiences.

Anthony Maycroft, Planning and Analytics Customer Services, Sunrise Communications, said, "Customer service quality and employee wellbeing are of utmost importance to us. Centrally balancing having the right staff with the right skills at the right times in contact centers across geographies is critical. We believe NICE fulfills these needs, giving us holistic, real-time workforce visibility to precisely predict demand so that we can deliver excellent experiences while ensuring employee engagement."

With headquarters in Switzerland and operations across Europe, Sunrise Communications chose NICE for its reliability and planning accuracy across a multi-skilled workforce to help drive performance and efficiency across their in-house and outsourced operations. The ability to allow self-scheduling of shifts and channels through a mobile app was also key and will enable Sunrise to provide employees flexibility and boost engagement. NICE's precision forecasting capabilities also empower the operator to be agile in meeting fluctuating demands and planning staffing accordingly. The operator will tap into the power of NICE's AI-driven forecasting to take planning to the next level.

John O’Hara, President, NICE EMEA, said, "Successful organizations consistently seek opportunities to out-innovate and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. We believe our WFM and EEM solutions will help Sunrise Communications agilely adapt to any reality and take customer and employee experiences to new heights of excellence."

