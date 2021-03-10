The University Center Cooperates With Jiangong for Constructing the Third City, Kicks off World-Class Landmark, Global Megacity

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 10, 2021, Jiangong’s EIC held its first Global Fintech Super Alliance (FSA) while officially announcing the start of a new global megacity.

IMAX super stage, huge LED screens, AI powered robots welcoming guests, and financial technology alliance, Zhejiang University Netnews, Mingyuan Cloud, G-Force Innovation Center, China and Canada Qili Innovation Incubation Center (international innovation project incubator), Celtic House Asian Partners (international fund), Zhejiang Investment and Financing Association, Secretary-General Xiang Hua of the World Youth Leaders League attended the signing ceremony, Turing Award winner Joseph Sifakis, and the People Bank of China Monetary Policy Committee member Dr. Ma Jun delivered an speech online. EIC brought Hangzhou’s first digital groundbreaking ceremony.

Jiangong has always been focusing on leading Hangzhou for the upcoming 20 years and being in top 500, from EAC to EFC, each project becomes a city’s benchmark and generation imprint.

Today’s EIC 4.0 product has just laid the foundation and been approved by the Super Alliance which has strongly endorsed this Global Megacity. This “Chinese Seattle” will attract the world’s top 500 companies, international funds, and other big companies, moreover it will create a financier community and build a city that draws world’s best enterprises and talents.

It is a big opportunity for the city and huge ambition of Jiangong. It can help to internationalize and prepare Hangzhou for the new era.