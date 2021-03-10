NetQuest and ElastiFlow Deliver Industry’s Most Scalable Network Visibility Solution for Cyber Security

The NetQuest-ElastiFlow joint network visibility solution is used to generate actionable intelligence for mission-critical cyber security applications by leveraging unsampled IPFIX metadata extracted directly from 10G, 100G and WAN backbone networks. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetQuest Corporation, a global leader of network visibility solutions, today announced the integration of the NetQuest OMX3200 and ElastiFlow Unified Flow Collector to optimize network security using unsampled enriched IPFIX metadata. With an expanded attack surface and rapidly growing traffic rates, SecOps teams need advanced visibility solutions that can scale to avoid network blind spots and maximize threat detection capabilities.

“As data rates continue to soar, organizations are searching for network visibility solutions that will scale to ensure detection of hidden and emerging threats,” said Jesse Price, CEO and President of NetQuest Corporation. “Our collaboration with ElastiFlow allows security teams to leverage high-fidelity IPFIX flow metadata to ensure complete and immediate visibility for critical network security missions.”

Network security solutions are migrating from sampled flow data to full-fidelity network metadata to combat newer attacks designed to elude sampled monitoring. At the same time network traffic is migrating to 100 Gbps and beyond, placing a heavy processing burden on networking equipment, compute resources and budgets. NetQuest’s OMX3200 and ElastiFlow’s Unified Flow Collector deliver an innovative architecture to extract unsampled IPFIX flow metadata from high-bandwidth networks and present a normalized set of enriched data to security teams for real-time threat detection.

The NetQuest and ElastiFlow joint solution benefits include:

Persistent monitoring access to network traffic carried over large backbone networks including 100GbE, 10GbE, OTN and SDH networks.

to network traffic carried over large backbone networks including 100GbE, 10GbE, OTN and SDH networks. Unsampled IPFIX flow metadata to ensure 100% of network data is collected

to ensure 100% of network data is collected Enriched network information providing additional context needed to investigate and identify threat conditions

providing additional context needed to investigate and identify threat conditions Normalized flow records enabling use of common open data platforms

“Our integration with a technology leader such as NetQuest further enhances the value of the Unified Flow Collector in the network security ecosystem,” said Rob Cowart, Founder and CEO at ElastiFlow. “The combined best-in-class solution delivers extreme scalability to effortlessly monitor the increasing traffic loads of the largest networks in the world.”

An application brief about the joint solution is available for download here: https://www.netquestcorp.com/omx3200/#ElastiFlow.

About NetQuest

NetQuest designs, manufactures and markets advanced network visibility solutions to network service providers, large enterprises and government agencies for network security applications. Founded in 1987 and based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, NetQuest is an employee owned business. With a 30 year track record of providing cutting edge cyber solutions, NetQuest has developed a global customer base, marketing directly and through a network of strategic partners, value-added resellers and representatives. For more information, visit

https://www.netquestcorp.com/.

About ElastiFlow

ElastiFlow delivers the world’s most scalable and performant network performance and security analytics solutions. Network observability is reimagined with ElastiFlow. The company serves the world’s most connected companies in all industries. While many solutions collect and transform only a basic subset of available data, the flagship ElastiFlow solution supports over 100 vendors and extracts data from over 6,200 standard and vendor-specific fields. ElastiFlow is committed to empowering its users with the right insight at the right time. Further information can be found at https://www.elastiflow.com/.