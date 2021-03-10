Calix Puts Your Brand—and Only Your Brand—in Your Subscriber’s Hand

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched a top-to-bottom redesign of its CommandIQ® mobile application that fuses stunning consumer design with carrier-class reliability. It is the only subscriber-facing app built for communication service provider (CSP) marketers with the ability to quickly and easily feature their brands. As an integrated element of the full Revenue EDGE solution, CommandIQ allows CSP marketers to more effectively target, engage, and excite subscribers to eliminate churn and increase brand loyalty. With simple, out-of-the-box personalization, it’s now easier than ever for a CSP to put its brand in the hands of its subscribers so all subscribers can optimize their experience. Marketers can also reinforce their role in this experience by automatically generating and delivering targeted, mobile notifications directly to their subscribers. It’s like having their own, dedicated communications channel.

Increasingly, subscribers are demanding the ability to control every aspect of the connected home experience, from Wi-Fi performance to parental controls and home network security. With the intuitive design of CommandIQ, this power is always at their fingertips. They also expect to receive tailored communications that address their specific needs and behaviors, such as gaming, working from home, and streaming video. Because the CommandIQ app boasts a seamless integration with Calix Marketing Cloud, CSP marketing teams can automatically generate microsegments using machine learning, and trigger automated in-app mobile notifications to members of these segments to cost-effectively target subscribers for upsell offers and relevant alerts.

Marketing teams are at the forefront of driving growth for their companies. More and more, this requires the continual introduction of new services and offerings. Innovative CSPs are introducing advanced services like managed Wi-Fi, home network security, and parental controls to subscribers through mobile applications. CommandIQ offers an ideal platform to CSP marketing teams to introduce their latest offerings and share their most exciting capabilities with their subscribers. More importantly, all these exciting new services will be automatically associated with the CSP’s brand because they are delivered through an amazing, branded experience.

Many Calix customers are already using CommandIQ to put their brands in the palm of subscriber’s hands, including Jade Communications, which is leveraging its own personalized CommandIQ mobile app, “Jade WiFi," to deliver cutting-edge services through EDGE Suites and reduce subscriber churn.

“Jade Communications is a family-owned local business serving southern Colorado, and the premium we place on serving our communities is core to our identity,” said Jordan Wehe, director of marketing for Jade Communications. “Our brand is our most treasured asset, and the Jade WiFi app places it directly in the hands of our subscribers, ensuring their positive experience ties back to our service. CommandIQ helps us demonstrate our value to the communities we serve, which in turn, helps us strengthen our brand and grow our business value.”

Calix has built rich programs over the last three years to help marketers leverage best practices that ensure their success. This stretches from the use of data in Calix Marketing Cloud to effectively target subscribers, to strategies for offering management and expertise in branding. The out-of-the-box personalization that Calix can deliver through CommandIQ is just the latest addition to these programs, which include:

Calix Customer Success Services. The Calix team includes experts in marketing who work with hundreds of service providers to help them transform their marketing strategies and processes. The Calix Customer Success team is ready to help service providers deliver an amazing, branded mobile app and build a communication strategy unique to their business needs.

Calix EDGE Enablement . Calix offers everything service providers need to launch new services, from amazing content, to subscriber self-help videos, to pre-built web templates. In fact, the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) includes over 500 assets, and the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) includes over 50 videos that CSP marketing teams can quickly customize to drive marketing and communications around their subscriber experience offerings. EDGE Enablement is available to every Revenue EDGE customer.

. Calix offers everything service providers need to launch new services, from amazing content, to subscriber self-help videos, to pre-built web templates. In fact, the Electronic Content Builder (ECB) includes over 500 assets, and the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) includes over 50 videos that CSP marketing teams can quickly customize to drive marketing and communications around their subscriber experience offerings. EDGE Enablement is available to every Revenue EDGE customer. Calix Marketing Academy. A soon-to-be announced online education resource will deliver a marketing-focused curriculum, showcasing industry knowledge and best practices directly from marketing luminaries, Calix experts, and innovative CSP marketers.

“When it comes to building a brand there is no middle ground,” said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. “With all the noise in the market today, service providers must stay vigilant about keeping their brand front and center with their subscribers. Our most innovative customers recognize their subscribers associate value with the delivery of an amazing experience. Our goal is to make sure that value accrues one hundred percent to our customers, who are delivering that experience every day. This ranges from subscriber installs and turn ups, to delivering new services, managing the experience, fielding support calls, and troubleshooting performance issues. Increasingly, mobile applications play a critical role in all these interactions. That is why innovative service providers recognize that app experiences that are branded as ‘delivered by’ or ‘powered by’ a technology vendor are clearly intended to accrue value to the technology vendor. With Calix and CommandIQ, there’s no question whose brand is front and center and in the palm of the subscriber’s hands—the service provider’s.”

Learn more about the latest CommandIQ and Revenue EDGE solution updates and register for the March 24 webinar, “The Power of the Mobile App.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.