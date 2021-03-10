Medallia Takes Another Step in the Sports Arena with Sponsorship of Female Athletes, Sarah Hauser and Breezy Johnson

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced it is sponsoring Sarah Hauser, world champion and record holder windsurfer, and Breezy Johnson, American World Cup alpine ski racer, U.S. Ski Team.

“I'm very excited to be working with Medallia. I always look for partnerships with companies that are as passionate about their fields as I am in mine and I think Medallia is a great fit. I look forward to our partnership and how Medallia and their values can help me grow both within the world of sport and in my external desire to make an impact,” said Breezy Johnson.

“It's a dream come true to partner with a company who believes in being bold, ambitious and brave in a world that constantly changes but also cares about how its quest towards success can ripple around to support social and environmental causes. I could not think of better values to align on and I am so excited about what's ahead,” said Sarah Hauser.

Medallia sponsors the dreamers, doers, achievers and leaders. Most notable about Medallia’s new corporate sponsorships is Sarah Hauser’s philanthropic efforts including her eco-conscious and gender equality projects and its seamless fit with Medallia’s increasing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) efforts. And Breezy’s extensive involvement with Coombs Outdoors Foundation, which helps get underprivileged children into sports.

“We see these sponsorships as a reflection of our values of sustainability, progress and gender neutrality in sports and business. As a key partner in high-profile sporting events, we elevate our athletes by giving a voice to their fans while we rally and champion the champions,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

This is far from Medallia’s first foray into sports as the company recently teamed up with Pip Hare, the first British skipper to finish the Vendee Globe.

