LOGIX Fiber Networks Announces Partner Agreement with AppSmart

LOGIX Fiber Networks has partnered with AppSmart to expand its telecom service offerings. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks, a Texas-based provider of highly secure fiber-based data, voice and data center services, has partnered with AppSmart® to expand its telecom service offerings across Texas.

LOGIX has provided fiber-based connectivity services to Texas businesses for more than 35 years. The company operates the state’s largest independently owned network with 285,000 miles of fiber, 3,000 on-net buildings and 100+ connected data centers in major Texas cities.

AppSmart is the leading source to find, buy, and manage all business technology services including connectivity, mobility, software, infrastructure, managed services, devices, and energy.

“AppSmart is truly disrupting the industry today, empowering businesses everywhere to embrace digital transformation, and LOGIX looks forward to working together to expand our reach in Texas,” said Craig Collins, CEO of LOGIX. “AppSmart’s technology advisors align with the high level of service we provide, and we are confident they will be a great partner for our customers in Texas.”

“As the largest independently owned business fiber provider in Texas, LOGIX’s deep knowledge of the state’s business markets is truly exceptional,” said Matt Harty, VP and GM Communications Services at AppSmart. “We are impressed with LOGIX’s dedication and expertise at helping both companies and carriers navigate the growing Texas economy, and with the company’s reputation for excellent technical and customer service, I am confident AppSmart’s network of top-notch technology advisors and their customers will be in good hands.”

LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, its best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, and its broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

AppSmart recently completed the purchase of LOGIX Master Agent, MicroCorp.

For more information about AppSmart, please visit www.appsmart.com.

For more information about LOGIX, visit logix.com or call 281-336-9006.

About AppSmart

AppSmart is the #1 marketplace to find, buy and manage all business technology services including connectivity, wireless/mobility, software, infrastructure, energy, managed services, and devices. Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart and our network of Technology Advisors to help them make smarter technology decisions. AppSmart sells services exclusively through our vast network of vendor-agnostic AppSmart Technology Advisors.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks operates its business fiber network across Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting over 100 colocation data centers.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.