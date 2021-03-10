YouTube Sensations Pinkfong and Like Nastya Partner with Future Today to Build, Manage and Monetize Free Streaming Channels

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Today, the only full-stack streaming solution that packages branded channels and delivers audiences to watch them, today announced the launch of two new, omni-platform streaming channels dedicated to the most beloved children’s brands on YouTube, Pinkfong and Like Nastya.

In addition to launching the new channels, Future Today has also added more than 200 episodes from Pinkfong and Like Nastya, as well as popular children’s content creators Gabby & Alex and Ruby & Bonnie to HappyKids.

The entirely free, COPPA compliant channels – built and managed on Future Today’s end-to-end suite of cloud-based streaming tools – are now available on nearly every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

“We are constantly looking for new creators to partner with and are very happy to be working with such talented content partners,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP of Kids and Family Programming at Future Today. “Our latest channels will introduce this beloved content to entirely new audiences across CTV devices.”

Future Today’s new influencer branded apps include:

Pinkfong & Baby Shark (72M subscribers) – Follow Pinkfong & Baby Shark's adventures under the sea and sing along to the whimsical tunes to learn more about planets, healthy lifestyle habits and much more! Pinkfong’s fun and educational videos have captured the hearts of millions of children around the world, including the global culture phenomenon Baby Shark . The new Pinkfong & Baby Shark channel features hundreds of kids' favorite songs and stories, including nursery rhymes, phonics songs, number songs, bedtime lullabies, children's classics, fairy tales and more!

Follow adventures under the sea and sing along to the whimsical tunes to learn more about planets, healthy lifestyle habits and much more! Pinkfong’s fun and educational videos have captured the hearts of millions of children around the world, including the global culture phenomenon . The new channel features hundreds of kids' favorite songs and stories, including nursery rhymes, phonics songs, number songs, bedtime lullabies, children's classics, fairy tales and more! Like Nastya (200M subscribers)– Like Nastya is the most popular show for children on YouTube and TikTok. Together with Nastya, viewers can sing and dance, draw and play funny games, learn to count and learn the alphabet, and follow the life and experiences of Nastya and her family. The new Like Nastya app features hundreds of stories about what happens when children are faced with interesting situations.

is the most popular show for children on YouTube and TikTok. Together with Nastya, viewers can sing and dance, draw and play funny games, learn to count and learn the alphabet, and follow the life and experiences of Nastya and her family. The new app features hundreds of stories about what happens when children are faced with interesting situations. Gabby and Alex (16.9M subscribers) - Gaby and Alex , the most family-friendly kids Channel on YouTube, are bringing all their favorite toys, fun games, educational experiences and the meaning kindness to their own, dedicated streaming app. The new channel features more than 100 episodes of content.

, the most family-friendly kids Channel on YouTube, are bringing all their favorite toys, fun games, educational experiences and the meaning kindness to their own, dedicated streaming app. The new channel features more than 100 episodes of content. Ruby and Bonnie (5M subscribers) - Ruby Rube and Bonnie are the fun-loving sisters who’ve created a series of funny and entertaining videos for kids, along with their family. The Ruby and Bonnie channel features more than 100 episodes of content.

Future Today has quickly become the largest publisher of family-friendly content on streaming platforms, with a portfolio of over 150 apps/channels dedicated to the genre, and provides 24/7 access to many of today’s most popular TV series and movies free of charge to viewers across the world.

The company offers a comprehensive, all-in-one solution for content creators seeking to grow audiences and monetize content across today’s most popular streaming devices and platforms. Future Today offers everything from content management and distribution, app development and maintenance, cross channel promotion, marketing, advertising sales and more.

Quotes from Content Partners

“We want our content to be where kids watch, and in today’s evolving video landscape, kids are on numerous platforms in addition to YouTube and TikTok,” said Eyal Baumel, CEO at Yoola. “The Like Nastya brand has gained massive popularity across the globe, and scaling and making sure young viewers everywhere have access to it is our top priority. Partnering with Future Today enabled us to quickly grow new audiences and made the transition into the US CTV market effortless.”

“We are very excited to partner with Future Today to bring our beloved franchise to children all around the world,” said Bin Jeong, CEO at Pinkfong USA. “We strive to deliver content that entertain children and families across the globe. In partnership with Future Today, the content will be easily accessible and entirely free on a dedicated app that our fans can trust.”

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Filmrise, Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Learn more about Future Today here.