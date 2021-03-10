Redstone Federal Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR Corporation to Enhance Business Banking

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, today announced that $6.2 billion-asset Redstone Federal Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more seamless, comprehensive business banking experience for its members.

Redstone FCU successfully leveraged the NCR DI platform for consumers for years, delivering a digital banking experience that has consistently yielded strong adoption rates and top App Store ratings. The credit union sought to provide an equally robust and intuitive experience to businesses, and ultimately selected NCR for business banking because of its modern look and feel and efficiencies of operating a single platform.

“We have seen an uptick in online transactions and activity from business members since the pandemic’s onset, and we only expect this trend to accelerate,” said Terri Bentley, senior vice president and chief information officer, Redstone FCU. “With NCR, we are gaining a business banking platform that is simple, convenient and secure. We have enjoyed a strong, longstanding partnership with NCR, and we expect their business banking platform to help us deliver the tools and services that business members need to better and more easily manage their finances.”

Redstone FCU also partnered with NCR for Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) for several years and recently increased the number in their network. The credit union will have more than 130 ITMs running by the end of the year, enabling members to access traditional branch-based services via self-service, video banking technology.

“Leveraging business and consumer banking on a single platform creates efficiencies for the institution as well as consistency and convenience for members,” said Douglas Brown, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Banking, NCR Corporation. “We look forward to transforming Redstone FCU’s business banking experience, an area that will become increasingly critical for their members in 2021 and beyond.”

