Austrian Post Selects The Mobility House for Intelligent Charging of Country’s Largest EV Fleet

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Österreichische Post AG (Austrian Post), the postal service provider for Austria, has selected The Mobility House to support its rapidly-growing electric vehicle fleet with intelligent charging. As the Austrian Post works toward its goal of eliminating delivery emissions within the decade, they will deploy The Mobility House’s ChargePilot Charging and Energy Management solution across more than 2,400 AC and DC charging stations in over 130 depot locations.

"Austrian Post has already been using electric delivery vehicles in daily delivery operations since 2011. Since then, the battery-electric drive has proven to be optimal for us. Therefore, it is our goal to further expand this pioneering role and to be emission-free on the last mile by 2030 at the latest. This requires a technically up-to-date and scalable charging management system. We have found ChargePilot and are looking forward to the further expansion of our e-fleet," explains Head of Group Fleet at Österreichische Post AG Paul Janacek.

Austrian Post is a longtime logistics industry leader in fleet electrification: It currently owns the largest fleet of electric vehicles in Austria, which serves about 80 percent of all delivery districts throughout the country. The addition of the ChargePilot system enables Austrian Post to automatically take advantage of lower electricity pricing throughout the day and ensure cost-optimized charging across its fleet, without investing in costly infrastructure expansion. ChargePilot also quickly identifies potential failures across the charging network, allowing for preventive maintenance and strengthening operational reliability. Additionally, the solution can be used to prioritize the charging of certain vehicles to, for example, guarantee the range of individual vans as needed.

At some Austrian Post locations, ChargePilot will manage stations with as many as 70 charging stations. The Mobility House’s U.S. Managing Director Greg Hintler noted, "Especially with such large installations built on both AC and DC charging stations from different manufacturers, you need a system that is compatible with all these components. An open interface architecture is therefore the linchpin for meeting the various requirements and making flexible expansion possible."

This news comes as logistics and last-mile delivery giants in the United States, including Amazon, FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service, look to lower operating costs and enhance sustainability efforts by electrifying their fleets. The economic and environmental benefits offered by electric vehicle fleets are expected to increase steadily over the coming years as e-commerce sales rise across the country.

ChargePilot is now in daily use by several of the leading postal and logistics service providers across Europe and in the largest electric bus fleets in the United States, as well as by more than 300 companies in a wide range of industries around the world. The solution is designed to be compatible with all charging stations, enabling simple and quick adoption across any fleet.

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to intelligently integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 750+ installation companies, 65+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla. The Mobility House’s unique vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at over 500 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has 155 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif. For more information visit mobilityhouse.com.