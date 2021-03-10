Flatfile Raises $35 Million in Series A Funding Led by Scale Venture Partners

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatfile, the groundbreaking data onboarding software company, today announced $35 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Scale Venture Partners, with participation from Workday Ventures. and previous investors including Afore Capital, Google's AI-focused venture fund, Gradient Ventures, and Two Sigma Ventures. Among a list of powerful angels investing in this round you’ll find founders of Box, Looker, and Segment. This brings the company’s total funding to nearly $45 million, $42.6 million of which has been raised in just the last year. This latest infusion of capital will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion of its all-remote workforce, along with continued product development.

Flatfile provides software that helps businesses around the world automate the way they onboard data. From customer relationship management (CRM) tools to digital clinical testing platforms, Flatfile's customers can easily ingest, normalize, and validate data from third parties -- usually customers -- ensuring it’s instantly usable in their systems. The company's products automatically learn how imported data from third parties should be structured and cleaned, which enables customers to spend more time using data as opposed to fixing it.

In order to keep pace with escalating demand for its solutions, Flatfile will use this investment to significantly boost hiring. Since its founding, Flatfile has been focused on building a world-class team dedicated to solving difficult data problems -- regardless of where they live. Founders David Boskovic and Eric Crane believe an all-remote team allows them to source the best possible talent at scale to support Flatfile’s vision to enable seamless data transactions between every organization in the world. They prioritize hiring smart minds and self-starters and reward them with a workplace culture that focuses on individual ownership and unique work perks, such as a designer home office and a work-from-home rent stipend.

The company has built strong momentum in a short period of time, growing Flatfile’s customer base to more than 300 companies from around the world. The company’s team has now helped onboard and transform over 700 million rows of data for companies like Toast, HubSpot, ClickUp, and Blackbaud.

“We invest in businesses that are revolutionizing enterprise software and solving common, yet challenging, problems with data,” said Rory O’Driscoll, Partner, Scale Venture Partners. “Flatfile’s solutions are vital for saving companies an extraordinary amount of both time and effort as they work to overcome the daily inefficiencies associated with importing data. The company’s rapid growth serves as evidence that the data onboarding category will be transformative for data management as well as the overall customer experience.”

“We’re at the forefront of solving a problem that plagues companies in every industry across the globe,” said Boskovic. “This not only creates massive market potential, but also makes for an exciting work environment. Our team is building the technology that will enable and define how nearly every industry adopts software and exchanges data. This work is critical to accelerating innovation and we’re excited to have investors like Rory and Scale betting on the incredible team that’s coming together around this vision.”

About Flatfile

Flatfile's vision is to enable seamless data transactions between every organization in the world. With AI-assisted data onboarding, they eliminate repetitive work and make B2B data exchange fast, intuitive, and error-free. Flatfile automatically learns how imported data should be structured and cleaned, enabling customers and teams to spend more time using their data instead of fixing it. Flatfile has transformed over 700 million rows of data for companies like ClickUp, Blackbaud, Benevity, and Toast. To learn more about Flatfile's products, Portal and Concierge, email hello@flatfile.io or get started for free at flatfile.io.

About Scale Venture Partners

Scale is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm that invests in the future leaders of enterprise software. We were early investors in SaaS pioneers like Box, DocuSign, HubSpot, RingCentral, and Bill.com and continue that tradition with investments in transformational business software from companies like JFrog, WalkMe, CircleCI, KeepTruckin, BigID, and Lever. Our Scale Studio platform leverages an unrivaled dataset of 800+ successful startups to give founders benchmarks on their company's "Vital Signs" -- the growth and operating metrics that matter most. Learn more about our people, portfolio, and perspectives at www.scalevp.com.