AlertMedia Receives Strategic Growth Investment From Vista Equity Partners

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of emergency communication software and threat intelligence solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement to receive a significant strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused on growing industry-leading enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. With Vista’s partnership, AlertMedia will continue its rapid investment in hiring, accelerating its product roadmap, and additional expansion into new markets—helping organizations of all sizes protect their people and assets during critical events.

AlertMedia supports critical communications for thousands of organizations in more than 130 countries, including iconic brands such as Walmart, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, DHL, and Volvo. The company’s technology enables businesses to quickly identify risks to their people or locations, communicate instantly with those impacted, and minimize response times during emergencies and other business-critical events.

“We help organizations communicate more effectively during emergencies, which has never been more relevant given the volume and severity of crises around the world,” said Brian Cruver, CEO and founder at AlertMedia. “Vista shares our belief that every business should ensure its employees are safe, informed, and connected—and that emergency communication software has the power to improve outcomes. We are thrilled to have the experience of the Vista team on our side, providing guidance and support as we continue to build AlertMedia into a best-in-class global enterprise.”

The investment in AlertMedia comes from Vista’s Foundation Fund, which invests in middle-market enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled companies.

“For years, organizations slowly increased focus on employee safety and emergency preparedness. With the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health and safety of employees while maintaining the ability to serve customers in a crisis has become an organizational imperative and competitive advantage,” said Ryan Atlas, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. “At Vista, we invest in category-leading companies to help accelerate innovation and maximize growth. We are excited to partner with Brian and the AlertMedia team to help companies protect their people and maintain business continuity.”

Existing investors JMI Equity, Next Coast Ventures, Silverton Partners, and Founder/CEO Brian Cruver will retain a significant stake in the company. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. JP Morgan served as the exclusive financial advisor to AlertMedia, and Raymond James served as the exclusive financial advisor to Vista Equity Partners.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia is the world’s leading emergency communication provider. Our award-winning, two-way multichannel messaging system, threat intelligence, and 24/7 employee safety solution helps organizations protect their business and people through all phases of an emergency. AlertMedia supports critical communications for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, credit, public equity, and permanent capital strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers, and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions, and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community, and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.