The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Selects NWN to Provide Cloud Communications and Devices to State Agencies

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NWN Corporation, a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) delivering solutions for today’s work-from-anywhere environment, has been awarded two contracts by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Under the statewide contracts ITT72 (category 2-9) and ITC73 (category 3), NWN can provide state agencies with unified communications and contact center services, as well as computers, devices, security and support, respectively. NWN is one of just a few Massachusetts-based companies awarded these competitive contracts.

“We’re very proud to support state and local governments – especially in our home state,” said Jim Sullivan, CEO of NWN. “Our technology solutions will enable state agencies to deliver the highest quality employee and constituent experiences.”

As both private and public organizations work in a distributed environment due to the pandemic, leaders are facing greater urgency to deliver more agile, secure, cost-effective and collaborative digital communications experiences for their employees, customers and constituents, and others within their supply chains. NWN supports this new work imperative – integrating and managing all best-in-breed technologies to maintain secure connectivity and enhance the employee and constituent experiences.

About NWN

NWN Corporation is a leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. The Company offers solutions-as-a-service that help organizations work from anywhere securely. With over 1,400 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides integrated cloud communications, security, contact center, managed devices, connectivity, and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com.