University of Phoenix teams up with Joliet Junior College to offer students an affordable pathway to degree completion

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Joliet Junior College, America’s first public community college, announced an agreement that will allow JJC graduates to seamlessly transfer their credits to the University and pursue a bachelor’s degree. The 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college.

JJC provides a variety of degree tracks and this new partnership with the University of Phoenix will cover degrees for Bachelor’s of Science in Business, Bachelor’s in Health Management, Bachelor’s in Information Technology, and Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.

“Joliet Junior College is recognized as the nation’s first community college and we are honored to be working with them as they continue to fulfill their promise of offering an affordable, quality education,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “The agreement with Joliet Junior College means students can easily transition to the University and save money earning their degree. Eligible students need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months."

“Joliet Junior College’s alliance with University of Phoenix will provide students a smooth transition from an associate to a bachelor’s degree in high demand fields looking for skilled talent,” said Jeanette Konieczka, JJC manager of adult pathways and university partnerships. “Both institutions have similar missions and a shared focus on student success, which aligns with our proud history as a leader and innovator in higher education.”

The agreement applies to all JJC campus locations and to online study or at a University of Phoenix campus location. Students can transfer up to 87 credits toward a bachelor’s degree and will only need to complete 33 credits or 11 classes to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses which is a savings of $144.00 per course.

For more information or to apply visit:

www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu

About Joliet Junior College

Located in the south Chicago suburbs, JJC is the nation’s first public community college, with six campuses and education centers that serve approximately 27,000 students annually. JJC’s nine academic pathways offer customized, affordable certificate and associate degree options for immediate career placement, as well as seamless transfer capabilities through its partners across Illinois and throughout the U.S. JJC students also benefit from a collective $13 million in state and federal grants, and scholarship assistance in excess of $750,000 each year. Learn more about transfer opportunities at www.jjc.edu/university-partners.