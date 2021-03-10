Anne Arundel County Firefighter Donates ‘Little Library’ to Glen Mar Apartment Homes in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morgan Properties, the nation's largest private multifamily owner, today celebrated the installation of a “Little Library” housing free books for the community at its Glen Mar Apartment Homes in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The Little Library is a donation from the Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters Association and Firefighter-Paramedic, Brian Holtslander. Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Station 26, responded to an apartment fire on New Year’s Day at Glen Mar Apartment Homes, and Brian was looking for a way to stay connected and offer support to the residents.

“Putting out a fire isn’t the end of a struggle, it’s just the beginning of a long road for the families affected,” said Holtslander, who began the Little Library in 2015 as a passion project to give back to the community. “Throughout my 17 years of service in Anne Arundel County, I’ve seen various incidents over and over and it never gets easier. At the end of the day, I’m always left thinking about other ways I can make a positive impact in the community.”

The Little Library came fully stocked with books for all ages, and will serve as a destination for residents and local community members to pick up or donate books of their choice. Holtslander’s goal is for the residents at Glen Mar Apartment Homes to adopt the library and fill it with books that represent their diverse backgrounds and interests. The library is made out of a recycled newspaper box and has been refurbished and designed to resemble the stripes on the Anne Arundel County fire engine.

“We’re very much looking forward to having a Little Library in our community,” said Rommy Karam, Regional Marketing Manager for Morgan Properties. “The books not only provide our 329 residents with new reading materials and a way to connect with neighbors, but also serve as a reminder of the heroes who helped protect our community from a devastating fire on New Year’s Day.”

Morgan Properties and the Anne Arundel Fire Department celebrated the installation with a ceremony at Glen Mar Apartment Homes following all the appropriate COVID protocols. Representatives from Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters Association and Anne Arundel County Council were in attendance. The crew that responded to the apartment fire back in January was in attendance with their fire engine and fire truck, in tow. This Little Library is the first of several planned installations Holtslander will complete throughout the county in March to coincide with National Reading Month.

Morgan Properties is passionate about giving back to the communities it serves through its Caring. Sharing. Giving. program that raises funds and awareness for important causes. This partnership with the Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters Association to install a Little Library demonstrates Morgan Properties’ appreciation for the heroes in the community, and commitment to providing a safe and healthy place for all residents.

About Morgan Properties

Established in 1985 by Mitchell Morgan, Morgan Properties is a national real estate investment and management company headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Jonathan and Jason Morgan represent the next-generation leaders growing the platform and overseeing the business operations. Morgan Properties and its affiliates currently own and manage a multifamily portfolio comprised of 357 apartment communities and over 90,000 units located in 20 states, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast Region. The Company is the nation’s largest private multifamily owner and the second largest apartment owner in the country. Morgan Properties is the largest multifamily owner in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New York. With over 2,500 employees, Morgan Properties prides itself on its quick decision-making capabilities, strong capital relationships and proven operational expertise.

Learn more about Morgan Properties at www.morganproperties.com.

About Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters/IAFF Local 1563:

The Mission of the IAFF Local 1563 is to affirm public goodwill of the Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters in order to support our members in providing the best level of service for the citizens of Anne Arundel County. Headquartered in Millersville, Maryland, the IAFF Local 1563 represents nearly 900 full-time professional firefighters and paramedics who serve and protect the 568,000 citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Learn more about the Anne Arundel County Professional Firefighters at https://www.annearundelfire.org.