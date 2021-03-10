Expanded Partnership with Medidata Supports Karyopharm’s Mission to Develop First-in-Class Therapeutics

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company and the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical development process, today announced its expanded partnership with Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI). In 2014, Karyopharm selected one Medidata technology solution for a single study. Today, the company is leveraging 10 solutions in Medidata Rave Clinical Cloud™ in more than 15 clinical studies focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

“ Medidata is pleased to play a key role in supporting Karyopharm’s mission of bringing novel therapies to market, providing hope for patients,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “ This agreement is a clear demonstration of our shared mission to advance analytics and technology to make a difference in health care.”

With Medidata solutions, Karyopharm is able to:

Centralize operations, eliminate manual data entry, and operate with a clear view of all cross-application data in one place

Simplify and customize reporting within or across studies and leverage over 30 standard reports

Reduce complexity by standardizing and improving data quality with powerful artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that automatically manage the complexity of clinical data

“ Medidata continues to be an important strategic partner for Karyopharm by providing a cutting-edge technological infrastructure that helps us reach our clinical trial goals,” said Kristan Gallitano, senior vice president, Development Operations at Karyopharm. “ Medidata provides us the flexible, scalable technology and support we need to meet the evolving challenges of drug development.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,700+ customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

Medidata is a registered trademark of Medidata Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

About Karyopharm

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and in December 2020 in combination with Velcade® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy. In June 2020, XPOVIO was approved by the FDA as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.