EchoMR Joins the Alida Partner Network to Elevate Customer Experiences

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform, today announced EchoMR, a global market research firm, will join its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations around the world.

“As a people-first research services company, we strive to find and empower the most authentic consumer voices. Echo has identified a need for ad hoc service as they relate to creating successful long-term community engagements. Partnering with industry leaders, like Alida, in perfecting those services helps ensure both clients and participants get the most out of their mutual engagement,” said Kerry Hecht, Founder and CEO of Echo. “On behalf of our entire team, we’re beyond pleased to announce this partnership.”

EchoMR will join Alida’s Partner Network to deliver unparalleled insights that help its clients capture the voice of its customers to improve the customer experience in the technology, financial services, CPG and retail industries. With Alida’s CXM & Insights Platform tailored to provide industry and role-specific insight and engagement strategies to close the feedback loop, EchoMR will deliver the right solutions for brands to listen to their customers and take action on their needs. Alida and EchoMR will work together to deliver actionable insights so global brands can develop customer-led products, launch successful marketing campaigns, increase loyalty, and improve customer experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome EchoMR as a best-in-class and trusted partner. Kerry and her team put people first and are unique in the industry by focusing on authentically amplifying their customer voices,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO at Alida. “We believe in delivering innovative technology that supports brands in building meaningful and long-lasting relationships with their customers and are so pleased to work with specialized industry experts like EchoMR to add value to organizations worldwide.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients. To learn more about partnering with Alida, visit www.alida.com/partners.

About EchoMR

Echo MR reinforces the human element in market research. We’re people, paired with technology, pushing the forefront of what it means to conduct and participate in research. Since 2017, insight professionals have relied on Echo MR’s services to support their initiatives- large and small. With offices in North America, South and Central America, UK, Australia, and New Zealand, Echo MR aims to leave the insights industry better off than when we found it.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. That's why Alida created the world's first CXM & Insights Platform to turn customer truth into action. For over 20 years, iconic brands like BuzzFeed, LinkedIn, and Red Bull have chosen Alida, formerly Vision Critical, as their secret weapon. Alida’s unique approach of coupling broad feedback with deep insights creates meaningful and lasting customer relationships and builds brands that stand the test of time.

