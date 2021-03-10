Northeast Georgia Health System Elevates Its Digital Consumer Experience with Self-Service Capabilities from Kyruus

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced that Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), a not-for-profit community health system serving more than one million people in Georgia, is now offering consumers a new digital access experience through the Kyruus ProviderMatch® platform. Leveraging the first phase of the health system’s work with Kyruus to build a more robust provider directory, NGHS is empowering consumers with novel self-service options while ensuring they have the requisite insight to match to the right providers for their needs.

Dedicated to improving the health and quality of life of the people of Northeast Georgia, NGHS saw a need to improve how consumers gain access to providers online – across a network of more than 1,000 providers practicing in both outpatient settings and at NGHS’ four hospitals. With providers spanning 50 specialties, creating a more robust, system-wide directory was a top priority. The KyruusOne® platform – and its expansive clinical taxonomy – enabled NGHS to not only build rich profiles, but also gain a powerful patient-provider matching engine to serve as the backbone of its consumer search experiences. NGHS now boasts a higher than 90% well-configured provider rate, a key metric Kyruus tracks to help customers drive profile quality and conversion.

“As NGHS set out to elevate its digital presence, we were committed to doing so in a way that would benefit both our patient and provider communities,” said Sean Couch, Director of Marketing and PR at NGHS. “With Kyruus, we were able to put in place a platform to help us manage and enhance provider information effectively long-term, as well as a top-notch digital experience to make it easier for people across our region to find and book care.”

NGHS built on the KyruusOne deployment with the launch of a brand new consumer search and scheduling experience – on websites for NGHS, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, and The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center – through ProviderMatch for Consumers. The solution is enabling NGHS to offer a more user-friendly way for both new and existing patients to search for care, allowing them to identify potential providers based on both clinical and non-clinical criteria with easy search, filtering, and sorting options. Consumers can also now book appointments online with certain types of providers through a direct integration into NGHS’ EHR platform – driving efficiency for both patients and providers. Since its launch on NGHS’ web properties in late 2020, consumers have run almost 30,000 searches via ProviderMatch.

“Our experience partnering with health systems in their work to modernize access has shown time and time again the importance of designing digital initiatives in a way that produces a positive impact for both patients and providers,” said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. “NGHS kept both stakeholder groups top of mind in this work and we’re excited to see the organization in a position to continue expanding its online scheduling offerings as a result.”

About Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is a non-profit on a mission of improving the health of our community in all we do. Our team cares for more than 1 million people across the region through four hospitals and a variety of outpatient locations. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has campuses in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder and Dahlonega – with a total of more than 700 beds and more than 1,100 medical staff members representing more than 50 specialties. Learn more at www.nghs.com.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 300,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.