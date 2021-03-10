Garmin enters the powersports market with an all-new off-road product assortment

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced its entrance into the powersports market with a strong trio of solutions to help recreational off-roaders roam the unknown with confidence. With the new rugged Tread™ powersport navigator with Group Ride Radio, Garmin PowerSwitch™ digital switch box, and the BC™ 40 wireless camera with tube mount, riders can hop on their side-by-side, ATV, or snowmobile to navigate rolling sand dunes, wild forest trails in the rain, or cold snow tracks in the mountains with confidence. Experience Tread here.

As off-roaders plow through challenging terrain, the weather resistant1 Tread easily helps riders navigate trails and recognize land boundaries. If a group joins along for the ride, Tread’s Group Ride Radio can help keep track2 of their locations while the push-to-talk fist mic allows friends to stay in communication without the need for cellular coverage. Off-roaders can then use the Garmin PowerSwitch to control their vehicle’s 12-volt accessories from Tread’s glove-friendly display, conveniently activating whip lights, air compressors, differential locks and more. By adding the BC 40 wireless camera to their side-by-side’s tube frame, flat panel, or roll cage, riders can pair with Tread for a clear view of scenery and surrounding obstacles on the navigator’s screen.

“Garmin is stepping into the powersports market in a big way with a robust assortment of products designed specifically for the needs of powersports enthusiasts,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With Garmin’s new powersports lineup, riders have more freedom to maneuver off-road while staying connected with friends, ultimately enhancing every off-road adventure.”

Stay connected

As riders venture into the unknown, Tread’s MURS (Multi-Use Radio Service) system – better known as the Group Ride Radio – ensures riders don’t miss a beat with the ability to track and communicate with up to 20 riders in their group. Keep track of friends on Tread’s map display and use the push-to-talk fist mic to talk with friends in the group. Alternatively, riders can pair Tread with their compatible Bluetooth®-enabled helmet or headset for hands-free voice communication. What’s more, riders can pair Tread with most of Garmin’s inReach® satellite communicators3 to stay in touch globally via two-way text messaging, and access weather and crucial interactive SOS. And thanks to the all-new Tread™ mobile4 app, users can easily import/export GPX files, access live weather, canned text messages and sync trip data across all devices.

Own the landscape

With Tread’s highly detailed mapping options, off-roaders and trail seekers can own their surroundings with preloaded topographic mapping of North America that surpasses the status quo with a comprehensive and rich mapping experience. Riders can seek challenging dirt trails and tap into U.S. Forest Service roads and Motor Vehicle Use Maps for full sized 4x4s, ATVs, side-by-sides and motorcycles. Tread also comes preloaded with public land boundaries for national forests, wilderness areas, Bureau of Land Management, and even private land boundaries and land owner information for parcels greater than 4 acres. In addition, riders can download high-resolution BirdsEye Satellite Imagery directly to Tread via Wi-Fi® to receive vivid overhead views of the land and surroundings with no annual subscription.

Customize an adventure

Easily pair Tread, a compatible Garmin navigator5, or a smartphone6 with the Garmin PowerSwitch and gain control over a vehicle’s 12 volt accessories – up to six outputs of up to 30 amps each. The weather resistant1 box provides easy installation procedures and the ability to customize virtual switch panels with labels, icons and channel groups, and manipulate controls for dimming and flashing alerts on the navigator’s display.

The vigilant eye

And the off-road adventure doesn’t stop there. Users can also attach the BC 40 wireless camera to an off-road vehicle to see surroundings on the navigator’s display. The battery-powered camera can last up to 3 months on a single charge and transmit up to 25-feet to provide wide, quality footage. Rain or shine, the weatherproof1 camera can withstand compromising weather on the trail.

Available now, the Tread powersport navigator has a suggested retail price of $799.99; the Garmin PowerSwitch has a suggested retail price of $499.99; and the BC 40 wireless camera has a suggested retail price of $149.99 (all sold separately). To learn more about these off-road products, visit garmin.com/tread.

1Water rating IPX7. See Garmin.com/waterrating.

2Group tracking is available for riders using a Tread navigator, and only riders with a Tread navigator may be tracked. Connection to vehicle power is required for group tracking and push-to-talk mic functionality.

3Sold separately; active satellite subscription required for the inReach device. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is your responsibility to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

4Requires Tread app loaded on your compatible smartphone paired with a Tread navigator; syncing data across devices requires an active connection with Wi-Fi® technology.

5See Garmin.com for device compatibility.

6Requires use of the Garmin PowerSwitch app on your compatible Garmin navigator or smartphone paired to the Garmin PowerSwitch digital switch box.

