ERS Genomics and Setsuro Tech Sign CRISPR/Cas9 License Agreement

DUBLIN & TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Setsuro Tech, a biotechnology start-up using genome-editing techniques to develop and supply cell and animal models, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting Setsuro Tech access to ERS Genomics’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio for Japan.

Setsuro Tech has developed a high-throughput genome editing method for mammalian embryos, termed genome editing by electroporation of Cas9 protein (GEEP). Using this method, the company is able to generate genetically engineered mice at low cost and in a short timeframe. Setsuro Tech is applying CRISPR/Cas9 technology to create genome-edited cell and animal models, based on end user requirements.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

“The versatility and programmability of Cas9 has enabled the CRISPR/Cas9 technology to become a revolutionary approach in biological research,” said Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. “We are pleased to support Setsuro Tech with this license agreement so that they are able to continue providing supportive tools and services for research activities.”

“Our technology enables us to provide researchers with genome-edited models quickly and at relatively low cost,” commented Shinichiro Takezawa, CEO, Setsuro Tech. “The license from ERS expands our portfolio and having access to advanced technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 will allow us to continue our high-quality offerings that combine CRISPR/Cas9 with our patent-pending technologies.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

Summit Pharmaceuticals International Corporation, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, is the exclusive agent for ERS Genomics in Japan.

