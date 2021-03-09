Trend Marketing Wholesale Inc. Selects PlumSlice Labs, Inc. to Supercharge B2B and B2C Wholesale and Retail Operations

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlumSlice Labs, Inc., a leading provider of omnichannel product experience management for brands and retailers, today announced Trend Marketing Wholesale, a company dedicated to providing superior product quality and customer service as the largest distributor of fashion footwear in Canada, has selected PlumSlice’s Product Platform to streamline product information enrichment, digital asset management, and publish product catalogs to B2B and B2C digital channels.

Efficiently enriching, managing, and publishing product information and digital assets to B2B and B2C channels is critical for modern wholesalers. With the PlumSlice Product Platform, Trend Marketing will be able to centralize all their product data and assets, eliminate spreadsheets and significant manual labor, and get their products to market faster across all channels.

“We appreciated that the PlumSlice team got to know our business and understand the limitations of our current tools and processes. Our business has grown, and we wanted a platform that can support us for many years to come,” said Michael Weinberger, Director of Operations and Business Technology at Trend Marketing. “We were impressed with how flexible the PlumSlice Platform is. We will be able to update our data model and bring on new channels, make new customer catalogs, with just a few clicks. Being able to do this ourselves is really important to us.”

“Trend Marketing did a thorough evaluation of their options, including giving our team an opportunity to speak with their ERP and B2B Portal partners. This gave us a wealth of information and enabled us to really understand their business and jumpstart implementation,” said Lori Schafer, CEO at PlumSlice.

About PlumSlice

PlumSlice helps brands and retailers buy better, go to market faster, and maximize sales and margin in today’s omnichannel global market. The PlumSlice Product Platform is anchored in real-time workflow collaboration and analytic insights so brands can be more agile and positively impact the bottom line. Learn more about our industry experts and solutions at https://www.plumslice.com.

About Trend Marketing Wholesale

Trend Marketing is a company dedicated to providing superior product quality and customer service as the largest distributor of fashion footwear in Canada. To learn more about Trend Marketing Wholesale, visit https://trendm.com.