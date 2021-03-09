Seismic Announces the Sales Enablement Industry Event of the Year, Seismic Digital Shift

Don't miss Seismic Digital Shift, a complimentary virtual event for sales, marketing, and enablement practitioners, on March 24-25, 2021. Leaders from Seismic, Deloitte, Intel, Microsoft and more will share enablement visions, insights, and guidance. Register at digitalshift21.seismic.com!

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement platform provider, announces Seismic Digital Shift, a complimentary industry conference for sales, marketing, and enablement leaders and practitioners on March 24-25, 2021. The event theme is “Enablement. Storytelling. Growth.” Attendees will learn why organizations that invest in enabling their teams to tell their companies’ best stories are going to be the ones that grow and win.

Taking place virtually over two half-days, Seismic Digital Shift will include more than 60 sessions and 100 speakers. Day one will focus on the “what” and “why” of enablement, including sessions with industry leaders sharing highlights of their organizations’ go-to-market journeys. Day two will focus more on the “how” of enablement, with updates on Seismic product innovations, customer case studies, Seismic customer success insights, and partner solutions.

All marketing, sales, and enablement leaders and practitioners are invited to day one. Day two is reserved for Seismic customers and partners.

Day One: Enablement Thought Leaders

The Seismic Digital Shift program is full of seasoned leaders who are responsible for impressive growth at their organizations, including:

Keynote with Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder at Seismic on enablement, storytelling, and growth.

Fireside chat with John W. Thompson, Chair of the Board of Directors at Microsoft and Seismic board member, and Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and President, Global Sales, Marketing & Operations at Microsoft, on cultivating a growth mindset culture at Microsoft and driving societal innovation through a purpose-led community.

Fireside chat with Dustin Grosse, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Nintex and Harry Datwani, Principal & Sales Transformation Leader at Deloitte Digital about enablement visions, measuring business value, and what’s next with enablement.

Keynotes from Kindra Hall, author of “Stories that Stick,” on the irresistible power of strategic storytelling and Katie Sowers, NFL coach, on enabling teams to achieve breakout success.

Other day one speakers are thought leaders from category-defining companies such as IBM, Intel, Salesforce, and SAP, as well as consulting and analyst firms Aragon Research, Forrester Research, and McKinsey & Company.

Day one will conclude with an in-depth conversation with Arshay Cooper, author and protagonist of the highly acclaimed 2020 documentary, “A Most Beautiful Thing,” directed by Mary Mazzio with executive producers Grant Hill, Dwyane Wade, and Bill McNabb. Bill, who is also the former CEO and Chairman of The Vanguard Group and Arshay will focus on the experiences of the first entirely African American high school rowing team in the U.S. and lessons in diversity, equity, and inclusion in business. Seismic Digital Shift attendees will receive complimentary access to the film.

Day Two: Customers Turning Inspiration into Action

On day two of Seismic Digital Shift, customers will hear about upcoming Seismic platform innovations, as well as case studies, best practices, and strategies from organizations like Citrix, Lincoln Financial Group, Philips, and T. Rowe Price. Seismic leadership, experts, and customers will also take the virtual stage with actionable advice on how to drive enablement success. On-demand content, roundtables, workshops and networking opportunities will also be available.

“Seismic Digital Shift is a can’t-miss event,” said Doug Winter, CEO and Co-founder, Seismic. “Our speakers have incredible insights to share regarding how they are steering their organizations toward the next phase of growth with sales enablement. Attendees have the opportunity to inspire the future of the industry and their organization, and it starts at Seismic Digital Shift.”

