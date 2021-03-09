Samsara Vision and Medevise Consulting Announce European Partnership

FAR HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Vision, a company focused on bringing vision and freedom back to late-stage, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) patients through advanced visual prosthetic devices, announced it will partner with Medevise Consulting, a European-based commercial and clinically focused ophthalmology company, to build a dedicated commercial organization to support Samsara Vision’s Tsert SI Implantable Miniature Telescope (IMT) (by Isaac Lipshitz). The two companies will collaborate to advance clinical research, coordinate reimbursement, and drive sales, marketing, and customer relationships.

“Now is the right time to expand our footprint in the Europe and we are thrilled to partner with Medevise, given their comprehensive experience and expertise in ophthalmology,” said Tom Ruggia, Chief Executive Officer of Samsara Vision. “Our work with Medevise will accelerate our launch of the Tsert SI IMT to providers and their patients and help people recapture the freedom they have lost to Late-Stage AMD.”

In May 2020, Samsara Vision announced that receipt of a Conformité Européene (CE) Mark for the next generation IMT. This product includes foldable haptics that allow the IMT to fit into the injector and be delivered through a smaller incision, but the device has the identical optical elements of the currently available IMT (magnification of 2.7x). Therefore, the next generation IMT eases the surgical procedure, thereby reducing the risk for patient trauma while halving the surgery time (to about 25 minutes in normal cases).

“We’re excited to partner with Samsara Vision to introduce the next generation IMT to our provider community,” said Jérôme Marzinski, Chief Commercial Officer at Medevise, which is headquartered in Strasbourg, France. “Bringing new breakthrough, game-changing technologies in the European ophthalmic space is our mantra at Medevise. We are thrilled and excited to launch the Tsert SI IMT platform into key first-served European markets including Germany, France, Spain. This technology will dramatically improve late-stage AMD patients’ lives. We are confident that with our market intelligence and our close relationship with leading KOLs, this launch will be successful.”

About Late-Stage AMD

More than 15 million Americans are affected by some form of macular degeneration and approximately 2 million Americans have advanced forms of AMD with associated vision loss. The number of Americans afflicted with macular degeneration is expected to double with the rapid aging of the U.S. population. Late-stage AMD results in a loss of central or “straight-ahead” vision, creating a blind spot that is uncorrectable by glasses, drugs, injections or cataract surgery. This blind spot makes it difficult or impossible for patients to see faces, read, and perform everyday activities such as watching TV, preparing meals, and self-care. End-Stage AMD is the leading cause of blindness in older Americans.

About Medevise Consulting

A new name in the industry, Medevise Consulting brings together a veteran team that embodies ophthalmology in Europe. From an Executive Board of Directors co-chaired by Jan Bonel and Michael Mrochen to Chief Commercial Officer Jérôme Marzinski and service leaders with deep ophthalmology knowledge, Medevise Consulting represents a new approach that marries Passion, Experience and Diligence to every project.

Our Vision: To be the partner of choice for medical device innovators in ophthalmology.

Our Mission: To put the best medical device innovation into the hands of ophthalmologists across Europe to improve patient experience and outcomes.

Our Core Services: Market Access & Reimbursement, European Regulatory & Clinical Services and Medical Communications & Marketing

About Samsara Vision

Samsara Vision is a privately held specialty medical device company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary implantable ophthalmic devices and technologies that are intended to significantly improve vision and quality of life for individuals with untreatable retinal disorders. We believe that rejuvenating eyesight revives the spirit, allowing people to reconnect to the things in life that they love to see and do. Our approach includes working collaboratively with health care providers, researchers, payers, and advocates to ensure that people living with deteriorating vision have access to our novel technologies and support paths thereby better ensuring a future where they can see anew. Learn more at https://www.samsaravision.com/.

