Nerds On Site Retains CHF Capital Markets to Provide Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE: NERD) (“NERD” or the “Company”), a mobile IT solutions company servicing small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the USA, is pleased to announce that it has engaged CHF Capital Markets (“CHF”), a highly-regarded Canadian investor relations and capital markets firm, as its representative.

“For a long time, NERD has been focused on building its brand and solidifying the business foundation. Now that we are on the trajectory of constant and fast growth, we feel that the time has come for NERD to do more in the IR and Stakeholder Relations departments in order for the investment community to notice what has been so carefully and persistently built over the years of the Company’s existence. CHF seemed like a perfect fit for this. We are very excited to be working with Cathy Hume and her team to improve NERD’s investor relations campaigns and show potential investors all that we have to offer,” said Charles Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site.

Effective immediately, the services agreement for corporate communications, shareholder relations, investment industry outreach, and social and digital marketing is for a term of twelve months ending February 28, 2022. Thereafter, the contract may be extended with a two-month termination notice. Under the terms of the agreement, CHF will receive a monthly fee of $7,000 in addition to reimbursement of any expenses incurred. CHF will be granted shares options once the Board of Directors has approved the terms. Upon termination of this contract, the option will expire in 30 days.

About CHF Capital Markets

CHF Capital Markets (www.chfcapital.com) is a Toronto-based firm specializing in Investor Relations. With more than 80 years of collective IR & Capital Markets experience, CHF has been a trusted partner for many public companies in Canada and worldwide, operating in a broad range of industries including Mining, Technology, Financial Services, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, and Special Situations.

Its team consists of a diverse pool of talent that combines analytical and creative skills – high-profile communications and investment industry specialists, digital media experts, content creators and graphic designers – making it a one-stop shop for all your communication needs in the public sector.

About Nerds On Site

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, specializes in providing cost-effective, leading-edge solutions to Small and Medium Sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialist. Nerds On Site currently has annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 and growing. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 90,000 five-star ratings). NERD’s business model is based on sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for the US expansion. Visit the website to learn more: www.nerdsonsite.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation.