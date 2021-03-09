D.A. Davidson Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Oasis Materials Company in its Partnership with Fralock Holdings, an Arsenal Capital Partners Portfolio Company

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Oasis Materials Company LP , the leading provider of highly-engineered, precision ceramic thermal transition technologies, in its partnership with Fralock Holdings, LLC, a design, engineering and manufacturing company that develops advanced materials for critical applications.

Oasis Materials’ domain expertise and in-house engineering allow it to serve as a platform for a series of disruptive solutions across the aerospace & defense, semiconductor and healthcare markets. Founded in 2005, Oasis Materials occupies over 55,000 square feet throughout two facilities including its headquarters in Poway, Calif. and a Rocklin, Calif. operation.

“Oasis Materials is an innovative technology company with a strong portfolio of thermal management solutions and a sterling reputation. This acquisition will further enhance Fralock’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities as it relates to specialty ceramic components and thermal subassemblies,” said Paul Weisbrich, managing director and leader of Aerospace, Defense and Space investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “We wish the team the best of luck in their continued growth.”

Fralock Holdings’ applications are used in a variety of ways that impact our lives, serving OEM’s in the Aerospace, Life Science, Medical, Military, Oil & Gas, Satellite and Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing markets. This acquisition will enable Fralock to incorporate Oasis Materials’ technology into its existing suite of products to offer a wider variety of solutions for customers seeking cost competitive ways to augment precision thermal transition management. The acquisition is part of a series of several recent acquisitions completed by Fralock Holdings as the company continues to focus on enhancing its capabilities and customer offerings.

This transaction highlights the continued success of D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials practice, further demonstrating the firm's position as a leading advisor in this sector.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies:

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 27 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.