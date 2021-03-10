MediaKind Partners with New Digital Technology to Deliver 4K UHD Content for Beijing Radio & Television’s Winter Sporting Events Channel

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MediaKind, a global change leader in media technology and services, announces it is working with NDT to enable the delivery of high-quality recorded 4K content for BTV’s winter sporting events channel, which launched towards the end of 2020. MediaKind provided a range of its leading encoding and decoding solutions, supporting BTV in enabling the first provincial level 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) channel broadcast on satellite in China. The entire project was carried out and on-air in less than three months.

The MediaKind solution includes the AVP 4000 HEVC encoder, MK RX1 multi-codec multi-service professional decoder, and AVP 1000 Stream Processor. This stable, hardware-based, high-quality, and low latency encoding/decoding 4K solution enables BTV to deliver the best possible experience to its subscribers across China.

The MediaKind solution is integrated into New Digital Technology Group’s (NDT) iSwiftMedia, which is an end-to-end multi-vendor NMS (Network Management System), OSS (Operational Support System) and orchestration software solutions for the broadcast, satellite, cable, telco and mobile industry. As a core module of the latter, the (NDT) software-defined network management (SDNM), incorporating the video and audio broadcasting channel, coding transmission, and 4K master control. SDNM management software adopts SDN architecture and is compatible with SDI over IP non-compressed and transport steam over IP (TSoIP) compressed signal streams.

Wang Tong, President, NDT, said: “We are delighted to enable the official launch of Beijing Radio & Television's 4K UHD Channel on December 30, 2020, and deliver coverage of exciting archive winter sporting events to viewers across China. We entrusted MediaKind to provide the coding, compression, and 4K transmission of this exciting sporting content based on its rich pioneering heritage of building pure hardware solutions that deliver reliable, high quality viewing experiences. The integration of our technologies enabled our IP-baseband hybrid architecture to power the broadcasting master control, ensuring BTV’s exciting 4K UHD channel went online smoothly and onto the screens of thousands of households nationwide.”

The MediaKind solution adopts the HEVC coding compression standard to direct content across Gehua's large-scale network, while the AVS2 coding compression standard is adopted to facilitate satellite distribution. The last stage output enables stream fault detection and automatic switching. The system link supports embedded audio and Dolby related standards to meet the application requirements of Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC3). The whole system is equipped to continue running satellite channels' broadcast demand during emergency maintenance required. The satellite receiving system can receive UHD signals with special encryption methods at home and abroad.

Narayanan Rajan, VP, Global Channel Partner Sales, MediaKind, said: “We are delighted NDT chose MediaKind to build a high quality, standards-based workflow for the delivery of 4K UHD archived winter sports content for BTV’s channel. NDT is a leading solutions provider across China and works with major national networks, so it was a fantastic opportunity to work together ahead of a major winter sporting event in Beijing next year. MediaKind prides itself on providing highly advanced solutions that enable best-in-class features to captivate audiences worldwide.”

About MediaKind

MediaKind is a global change leader in media technology and services. Its mission is to deliver transformation by building a continuously better media universe alongside its customers and partners. Drawing on a pioneering industry heritage and fueled by innovation, MediaKind embraces and champions new standards, methodologies, and next-generation, immersive live and on-demand media experiences worldwide. Its end-to-end media solutions portfolio includes Emmy award-winning video compression for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution, advertising and content personalization, high-efficiency cloud DVR, and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com