Rootstock Software partners with XITRICON to deliver Rootstock Cloud ERP to the Middle East.

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce platform, today announced a partnership with XITRICON, a Dubai-headquartered company that specializes in planning, configuration, and implementation of enterprise solutions, such as ERP and customer relationship management (CRM).

XITRICON operates in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, countries comprising the Gulf Cooperation Council. It also has a development and resource center in Sri Lanka.

“With this partnership, we add six countries to our international ERP market, and we extend our presence in the Middle East,” said Henk Bruinekreeft, Regional Vice President at Rootstock Asia Pacific. “We’re thrilled to be working with XITRICON, as it has deep ERP expertise and is well-established in this region. With this latest addition to our partner ecosystem, we now cover 80 percent of Asia Pacific and the Middle East, which give us a solid foundation for growth.”

Muhammed Naseer, Managing Director of XITRICON, said: “Manufacturers are demanding agile solutions to support their operations in building products and to help them compete based on service. We chose Rootstock Cloud ERP for its robust functionality and flexibility. Offering Rootstock ERP integrated with Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud means companies can gain a 360° view of customer data, which is critical to providing great customer service.”

XITRICON will engage as a true channel partner, handling sales, implementations, and day-to-day support.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition.

About XITRICON

XITRICON specializes in planning, configuration, and implementation of enterprise solutions and has a recognized team of business consultants conducting every step of the process. With over 15 years of experience, its team consists of experts in a wide variety of industries worldwide.