FPT to Provide SAP AMS Service for E.ON Across 8 Countries in Europe

ESSEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT Europe – a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, the global technology service provider, today announced that FPT Europe and E.ON have concluded a 3 -year-contract for SAP related services. FPT will provide Application Managed Service (AMS) for three systems of E.ON’s ERP, including an S/4-based one. These systems are currently supporting 16,000 users from 8 countries across Europe.

“With this initiative we will optimize our current sourcing mix in order to achieve not only cost savings but to consolidate suppliers in the area of application maintenance and support. We see this as an enabler for service and process harmonization and integration of E.ON and innogy IT processes. Furthermore, the new setup will strengthen the BizDevOps model within E.ON by closely integrating external resources into cross-functional teams,” explained Mr. Wendiggensen, Vendor and IT Transformation Manager at E.ON Digital Technology GmbH, the main objectives of the contract.

The contract marks an important milestone of the cooperation for both sides. Since 2020, FPT has helped E.ON to increase cost efficiency of their SAP CORE domain with the ongoing S/4 projects.

“We are pleased to serve our client in one of their business-critical domains. It shows that our long-term strategic partnership is really a win-win collaboration in mutual benefit for both sites. We will continue to develop our strong presence in SAP domain as this belongs to our long-term digital transformation strategy,” said Emil Figura, FPT Executive Account Manager for E.ON.

FPT has more than 20 years of experience delivering services related to SAP. With a pool of more than 300 functional consultants and 250 technical consultants, the company has successfully implemented and rolled out SAP systems for its customers in Southeast Asia, Japan and Europe.

FPT’s SAP S/4HANA provides enterprises with a wide range of services including development, implementation, roll out and application managed service. FPT owned solutions for SAP Migration, SAP Customization, SAP Rollout and SAP Automation Test, backed by the company’s methodology and framework help other companies to maximize their business value of adopting SAP S/4HANA.

ABOUT FPT

FPT Europe, based in Essen, Germany is a part of FPT Corporation - a technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 36,000 employees. Being a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Data Analytics, Mobility, Cloud, Managed Services, Testing. FPT Software has served over 700 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and so on. Established in 2012, FPT Europe has become technology partners of 50 leading companies including Siemens, RWE, Allianz, Schaeffler, Airbus, Carlsberg and many more. For other information, please visit: www.fpt-europe.de

ABOUT E.ON

E.ON is an international private energy company based in Essen that focuses on the business areas of energy networks and customer solutions. As one of the largest energy companies in Europe, E.ON takes a leading role in shaping a green, digital and decentralized energy world. Around 75,000 employees develop and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. More than 50 million customers purchase electricity, gas, digital products or solutions for electromobility, energy efficiency and climate protection from E.ON. As an innovation leader, E.ON offers its customers the latest technological solutions and promotes cross-sector partnerships in the energy sector and beyond. More information at www.eon.com