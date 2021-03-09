Reliant Supports Food Banks Across Texas with $500,000 Donation for Winter Storm Recovery

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliant is providing $500,000 to local food banks across the state to support Texans in need following Winter Storm Uri and its ongoing impact on food shortages and increased demand. Food insecurity is a real threat to many residents as they face unexpected expenses to make home repairs and replace spoiled food as a result of the extreme weather. Eighteen food banks across the state will receive support, providing a total of 1.5 million meals to the communities they serve.

“Texas food banks are an essential lifeline to so many in our communities, and the recent winter storm coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made their services even more critical,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. “Supporting our neighbors in need, across communities large and small, is part of who we are as a company and we hope our efforts will help as we recover together.”

Food banks receiving support include:

Brazos Valley Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank

Coastal Bend Food Bank

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

East Texas Food Bank

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley

Food Bank of West Central Texas

Galveston County Food Bank Houston Food Bank

Montgomery County Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank

San Antonio Food Bank

South Plains Food Bank

South Texas Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank

West Texas Food Bank

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

“Reliant is a good friend and partner to the Houston Food Bank, supporting us with volunteer hours and donations throughout the year, plus in times of disaster, such as what Houston and Texas recently experienced with the winter storm,” says Brian Greene, president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank. “It makes a difference to know we can rely on dedicated partners to help us provide food for better lives when our fellow Texans and Houstonians need it most. This donation from Reliant will provide 450,000 meals to Houstonians and residents of surrounding areas at this crucial time.”

The pandemic impacted the Houston Food Bank’s distribution, increasing from 400,000-500,000 pounds of food per day prior to the pandemic to 800,000 pounds per day. With the latest winter storm response, the organization is distributing up to one million pounds of food per day.

The donation is part of the initial $3 million commitment from Reliant and parent company NRG Energy, Inc. to address food and water shortages, temporary or damaged housing and the overall recovery effort across Texas. The commitment includes support for disaster relief organizations and the Houston Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund, established by the City of Houston and Harris County and jointly administered by United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation. To support customers affected by the storm, Reliant also donated an additional $500,000 to its CARE Program to assist residential customers in paying electricity bills.

