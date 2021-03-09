Has COVID Changed Spring Cleaning? New ACI Survey Tracks Consumer Habits on Annual Cleaning Ritual

69% of Americans say they plan on spring cleaning this year and 55% say they're cleaning more than usual due to COVID-19, according to the American Cleaning Institute's latest National Cleaning Survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

69% of Americans say they plan on spring cleaning this year and 55% say they're cleaning more than usual due to COVID-19, according to the American Cleaning Institute's latest National Cleaning Survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There may be less spring cleaning going on in 2021, but that may be due to millions of Americans being stuck at home for months during the pandemic, suggests the latest National Cleaning Survey from the American Cleaning Institute (ACI).

According to an online survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of ACI, 69% of Americans plan on spring cleaning this year, a decrease of eight percentage points from 2019 and 2020 ACI surveys.

When asked if they were cleaning and organizing more than usual throughout the year due to COVID-19, 55% of respondents answer “yes”; 27% say their routines haven’t changed.

“Spring cleaning typically involves ‘deep cleaning’ rooms throughout your home. With so many people working from home during the past year, many have been ‘deep cleaning’ their homes more frequently. That can explain why less people feel the need to spring clean in 2021,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications and Outreach.

Thirty-seven percent of Americans say that they have more cleaning knowledge now than before the pandemic. “That’s understandable,” Sansoni said, “given the consistent, regular information updates directed at consumers to clean, disinfect and launder as directed.”

“Smart, targeted hygiene – using the right products in the right way for the right task – provides a safe and effective way to spring clean your home,” Sansoni said.

Among those who say they regularly or occasionally spring clean, the kitchen (26%) is the biggest priority for cleaning, followed by the bathroom (19%), closets (19%), bedrooms (18%) and the family room (13%).

Fifty-four percent of spring cleaners also say they’ll clean and organize the same amount this year, while 37% indicate they’ll clean more this go-round.

ACI offers some simple reminders to help spring cleaning effectively and efficiently:

Ensure you have the products you need before you get started

Dust ceiling fans, clean windows, and ventilate your home by leaving the windows open for a few hours, if possible

Disinfect electronics such as cell phones, earphones, tablets, laptops, etc. – with products that are safe to use on those surfaces

Wash your pet’s bedding

Disinfect your appliance handles and trashcan

Clean your washer and dryer

With so many people working from home, it’s a good time to declutter your desk: https://cleanandhappynest.org/wpd/declutter-your-desk/

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

The survey results referenced here are findings from an Ipsos poll conducted February 16 - 17, 2021 on behalf of the American Cleaning Institute. For the survey, a sample of 1,005 adults ages 18 and over from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.